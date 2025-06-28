Bill Pulte, the Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, who also serves as the chairman of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, stated that "deep state" influence is actively impacting the housing ecosystem in an interview with former congressman Matt Gaetz.

Pulte spoke about the issues that exist within the U.S. housing ecosystem during an appearance on the Matt Gaetz show, which airs on One America News Network. He told Gaetz that housing companies are run unethically due to "deep state" influences, and that the system needed to be changed.

CHAIRMAN OF FANNIE MAE AND FREDDIE MAC EXPLAINS THE DEEP STATE INFLUENCE WITHIN THE HOUSING ECOSYSTEM



Chairman of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac and Director of The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) @pulte explains the Deep State influence within the housing ecosystem to… pic.twitter.com/vvxVz8Qzij — One America News (@OANN) June 28, 2025

"These companies are diamonds in the rough, but we've got to take out the unnecessary costs, and in some ways, I hate to say it, but the deep state that has existed within not just these companies but the whole ecosystem around them, and make sure that they're being run lean, mean, honestly, ethically for the benefit of the American people. Ultimately I think that will result in lower mortgage rates and more ability for people to finally get the American dream again like they got in the first Trump administration," said Pulte.

"How does the deep state in Fannie and Freddie and HUD impair people's ability to get the best price housing?" Gaetz asked.

"Well, it's been very disappointing Matt, because you go in and you hear about the deep state. I know that it exists in the agency that I took over, but it's been very disappointing to see it happen at Fannie and Freddie as well," he began.

"You see it with just the deceit. You see employees telling you 60% but not telling you the rest of the 40%. If you withhold 40%, you're lying by omission," he continued.

Social media users took to online platforms to cast doubt on Pulte's assertions, arguing that other factors were also making housing inaccessible within the U.S.

"Meh. Lots of generalized statements. We need specific examples and details to form our own opinions," said one.

Meh. Lots of generalized statements. We need specific examples and details to form our own opinions. — sean egginton (@crwdog) June 28, 2025

"Deep State? How about BlackRock buying up homes everywhere??" added another.

Deep State? How about BlackRock buying up homes everywhere?? — Maryjo (@Maryjo105821) June 28, 2025

"I've been told the deep state doesn't exist....." said a third.

I’ve been told the deep state doesn’t exist….. — Genitor (@Asturcus) June 28, 2025

"Name names or it didn't happen. Transparency is what I voted for," wrote a fourth.

Name names or it didn't happen. Transparency is what I voted for. — rkelly9102 (@rkelly91021) June 28, 2025

Originally published on Latin Times