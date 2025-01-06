Charlie Hebdo Reprints Infamous Muhammad Cartoon to Mark 10th Anniversary of Terror Attack Over Muhammad Cartoons
Two gunmen killed 12 people after they opened fire on the satirical newspaper's officer in 2015
To commemorate the 10th anniversary of the deadly terror attack on its offices, French satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo reprinted its controversial Muhammad cartoons in a special edition.
On Jan. 7, 2015, the Charlie Hebdo office was attacked by two Paris-born jihadist gunmen, resulting in the deaths of 12 people, including prominent cartoonists, France 24 reported.
The attack was carried out in retaliation for the publication of caricatures lampooning the Prophet Muhammad, which many Muslims consider blasphemous.
The massacre ignited widespread global solidarity under the "Je Suis Charlie" movement while simultaneously sparking criticism from those who viewed the paper's humor as provocative and insensitive.
In its latest edition, Charlie Hebdo features a front-page cartoon declaring itself "Indestructible!" and showcases the results of a satirical competition mocking God and religious leaders.
Public commemorations, led by French President Emmanuel Macron and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, are set to honor the victims.
While surveys reveal significant public support for press freedom and the right to caricature religion in France, the reprinted cartoons remain divisive.
