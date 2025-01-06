To commemorate the 10th anniversary of the deadly terror attack on its offices, French satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo reprinted its controversial Muhammad cartoons in a special edition.

On Jan. 7, 2015, the Charlie Hebdo office was attacked by two Paris-born jihadist gunmen, resulting in the deaths of 12 people, including prominent cartoonists, France 24 reported.

The attack was carried out in retaliation for the publication of caricatures lampooning the Prophet Muhammad, which many Muslims consider blasphemous.

Increvable ! Notre numéro spécial 7 janvier de 32 pages : 👉 Sondage Ifop : les Français sont pour la caricature 👉 Les résultats de notre concours #RireDeDieu 👉 Caricatures de Mahomet : récit d'une manipulation 👉 L'histoire des miracles de Charlie à l'usage des mécréants — Charlie Hebdo (@charliehebdo.fr) 2025-01-06T11:26:47.000Z

The massacre ignited widespread global solidarity under the "Je Suis Charlie" movement while simultaneously sparking criticism from those who viewed the paper's humor as provocative and insensitive.

In its latest edition, Charlie Hebdo features a front-page cartoon declaring itself "Indestructible!" and showcases the results of a satirical competition mocking God and religious leaders.

Public commemorations, led by French President Emmanuel Macron and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, are set to honor the victims.

While surveys reveal significant public support for press freedom and the right to caricature religion in France, the reprinted cartoons remain divisive.

Originally published by Latin Times