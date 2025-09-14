The top four teams in women's rugby will feature in the World Cup semi-finals after France staged a superb second-half rally to edge out Ireland on Sunday before England thrashed Scotland.

England will now face familiar foes France in the last four in Bristol on Saturday after Les Bleues came back from 13-0 down at half-time to beat Ireland 18-13 in a thrilling quarter-final.

By contrast, world number one England, the tournament favourites and unbeaten since losing the 2022 World Cup final to New Zealand, set a new record of 31 successive Test wins with a 40-8 rout of Scotland.

France, however, pushed the World Cup hosts close before England won 43-42 at Twickenham during the Women's Six Nations in April.

Canada and New Zealand, second and third in the world rankings, will meet in Bristol on Friday for the first time since their dramatic 27-27 draw in Christchurch in May.

The Black Ferns defeated first-time quarter-finalists South Africa 46-17 on Saturday with Canada overpowering Australia 46-5.

Ireland, however, almost caused an upset after leading France 13-0 at the end of a windswept first half in Exeter.

But, significantly, superb French defence on the stroke of half-time denied Ireland, who kept the ball for a remarkable 35 phases, a try that might have put the result beyond doubt.

France, the seven-time World Cup bronze medallists, scored 18 unanswered points in the second half, but only went ahead for the first time in the 67th minute thanks to a brilliant length-of-the-field try from wing Joanna Grisez.

"Super proud," said France captain Manae Feleu of her side's recovery. "We knew that with the conditions and the wind against us in the first half it was going to be really hard. We just needed to be patient, put our heads down and defend. I think we showed a great spirit today."

France, however, could be without Axelle Berthoumieu for the semi-final after the flanker was cited for allegedly biting Ireland's Aoife Wafer at a ruck.

Les Bleues lock Felu was also cited by World Rugby for a separate incident.

Ireland didn't even qualify for the last World Cup and kicked off following a 40-0 hammering by New Zealand in their final pool match.

"We're heartbroken," said Ireland captain Sam Monaghan. "It went to the death.

"We took them (France) to a dark place. It was in our hands. I am so proud of this group and where we've come (from)."

England, desperate to go one better by lifting the World Cup in front of what is already a sell-out crowd of more than 80,000 at Twickenham on September 27 after losing five of the last six finals to New Zealand, predictably made short work of Scotland as they ran in six tries.

"I thought it was a terrific performance in very difficult conditions," said John Mitchell, the England head coach. "We kept them in their own half and we built pressure frequently through our set-piece.

"That's where we thought we could break them," explained Mitchell, a former coach of his native New Zealand's men's All Blacks.

Scotland lived up to their own expectations by reaching the quarter-finals for the first time since 2002.

"I'm extremely proud," said Scotland captain Rachel Malcolm. "We came to this tournament to compete, we wanted to get to the knockout stages and that's exactly what we did."

Half of Scotland's 32-strong squad will reportedly not be offered renewed contracts by the Scottish Rugby Union following a World Cup that marked the end of Bryan Easson's reign as coach.

Easson, asked about the future for his side, replied: "You don't get into World Cup knockout games and win the first time you ever do it, you've got to take the pain sometimes.

"That's a tough lesson for us, but we've competed at this level now, so it shouldn't be the end, it should be the start of something."