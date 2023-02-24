KEY POINTS The Bulls will try to snap their losing streak when they host the Nets

The Chicago Bulls will target to snap their six-game losing streak when they play host to the Brooklyn Nets at the United Center on Friday, February 24.

Both teams are coming off different trajectories. The Bulls got dealt their sixth-straight loss last February 17 by the Milwaukee Bucks, 100-112. Meanwhile, the Nets turned back the Miami Heat on the same playdate, 116-105.

However, the All-Star break could have benefitted both teams who are looking to improve their respective positions in the Eastern Conference.

But the game would be of utmost importance to the Bulls with head coach Billy Donovan hoping to get a win to stop the bleeding.

In their loss to the Bucks, a game where Giannis Antetokounmpo hardly saw action, offense was seen as a huge problem.

Against the Nets, they need to do better if they are to stop their losing streak.

Nikola Vucevic led the Bulls with 22 points and 16 rebounds, while Zach LaVine had 18 markers and four boards.

The Bulls have been known to employ good defense, owning a defensive rating of 112 which is seventh in the league.

However, their offense needs work as they are averaging only 113.1 points per game.

For the Nets, all eyes will be on the new faces such as Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson.

Bridges erupted for 45 points against the Heat along with eight rebounds and five assists.

Cam Thomas added 19 markers, while Johnson finished with 18 points.

"I just had it going and my teammates found me every time," Bridges stated after that game in a report by ESPN.

The Nets are banking on their offense when they face the Bulls as they hold an offensive rating of 115.4 and they are limiting the opposition to 112.3 points per contest.

The Bulls are -1 favorites to pull off a win against the Nets, whereas the moneyline for this matchup is -120 for Chicago and -111 for Brooklyn.

The game will be shown on ESPN at 10:00 PM ET with live streaming also available via the NBA League Pass.