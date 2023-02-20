KEY POINTS The hype train is on for Victor Wembanyama and his NBA hopes

Wembanyama stated that he is "not worried" about who takes a chance on him in the draft

The Frenchman has all the makings to be the best prospect NBA fans have ever seen

The 2023 NBA draft is still quite a few ways away, but it does not mean that top prospect Victor Wembanyama is not raring to have his shot at making it into the NBA and recently commented on the state of the league plus where he might land.

In a long-form story by ESPN, Wembanyama and his agent Jeremy Medjana took a look at where he will most likely end up, but he does not care who drafts him as long as he makes it.

"Let's just say I've been following along, but it's easier to watch teams at the top of the standings. It's a little hard to look down," Wembanyama was quoted to have said.

"There is no wrong team. I am not worried; there is no bad organization. I never tell myself I don't like to go there."

Currently playing for the Metropolitans 92 of the LNB Pro A, France's top pro league, he has taken the basketball world by storm for the better part of the past year thanks to his unique skillset on both ends of the ball going alongside his 7-foot-4 frame.

The highlight reels dictate that the Le Chesnay, France native is arguably the best prospect the NBA has ever seen since LeBron James in 2003 or potentially of all time.

With his ability to make pull-up jumpers, easy buckets off the drive and turnaround fadeaways, the projected first-overall pick is a basketball specimen that the world may simply not be prepared for just yet.

Many have been comparing his skillset to that of NBA legend and European export Dirk Nowitzki, but he is more agile than the Dallas Mavericks lifer and can dominate with his sheer athleticism.

On the defensive side, he is more than happy to take on whoever attempts to enter his airspace and block their shots–whether with a tiny hop, an athletic chase-down or by simply raising his hands volleyball style.

The hype for "Wemby" is warranted and many down-on-their-luck NBA teams will surely be gunning for him in the draft, but it does not mean that the 19-year-old burgeoning star is staying true to his roots.

"Basketball didn't change for me; it's more the outside. More responsibilities, more - expectations. ... But it's still the same game, and I'm still having as much fun," Wembanyama stated.

"The only thing I can tell you is I love winning, and I hate losing. I want to build something that eventually is going to be remembered. But it's more about building every day, adding a little piece to the building every day."

There is still genuine concern from most fans about him not being able to handle the physicality that the NBA offers due to his lanky frame and how he might end up being another Chet Holmgren situation that the Oklahoma City Thunder is currently dealing with.

However, when there is a once-in-a-generation athlete available like Wembanyama, the rewards far outweigh the risks–especially if he pans out.

Which franchise drafts him is going to depend mainly on the outcome of the NBA draft lottery which is scheduled for May 16, which is a month before the draft itself on June 22.