Chile, long considered one of Latin America's safer havens, is grappling with an unprecedented surge in organized crime, largely driven by the infiltration of Venezuela's Tren de Aragua gang. The arrival of this transnational criminal organization has not only exacerbated violence but also brought a level of criminal sophistication previously unseen in the country.

During an interview with Insight Crime, Pablo Zeballos, an organized crime consultant and former intelligence official in Chile's Carabineros police force, analyzed how a series of unfortunate events, such as the delegitimization of governmental institutions, cases of police violence during the 2019 protests and an unprepared prison system, helped Tren de Aragua's gang members establish and diversify its criminal operations in the country.

"The police lost prestige due to human rights violations, which meant that they moved out of the places they were supposed to keep safe because they were rejected by the communities," Zeballos said. "This was very cleverly exploited by organized crime structures, specifically drug trafficking and other illicit markets that occupied those spaces that the state was ceding."

In recent years, Chile has witnessed a dramatic rise in kidnappings, a crime almost unheard of in the country's past. According to a report from Chile's Attorney General's Office, the number of kidnappings soared by 135% over the last decade, with the sharpest increase occurring between 2021 and 2022. This coincided with Tren de Aragua, Venezuela's most brutal prison gang, establishing a foothold in Chile. The gang's influence is believed to be responsible for the jump in kidnappings, which rose from 500 cases in 2021 to over 820 in 2022.

The presence of Tren de Aragua has also been linked to an increase in violent crime. In a press conference addressing a recent spate of homicides, President Gabriel Boric acknowledged the seriousness of the situation, announcing plans for a new high-security prison specifically for those involved in organized crime.

According to Zeballos, the infiltration of drug traffickers and other organized crime elements into the prison system has dramatically altered the balance of power. "The large profits from drug trafficking have elevated these actors in the prison world," Zeballos explained to Insight Crime, noting that this influence has spilled over into the streets.

Zeballos emphasized that the traditional Chilean criminal groups are now being forced to adapt to the new dynamics introduced by Tren de Aragua, including the diversification of criminal activities within controlled territories. Unlike previous criminal enterprises in Chile, which focused primarily on drug trafficking, Tren de Aragua has expanded into extortion, sexual exploitation, and informal loans, creating a more complex and dangerous criminal landscape.

Adding to the chaos, Chilean courts have been targeted by a series of bomb threats, a move that experts see as a clear attempt by Tren de Aragua to further destabilize the country's security. "Targeting four courts simultaneously is unprecedented," said Zeballos, who warned that if these intimidation tactics are not curbed, the situation could quickly escalate.

As Chile confronts this new wave of criminal violence, the challenge for the government will be not only to strengthen its security forces but also to restore public confidence in institutions that have been tainted by corruption and inefficiency.

This story first appeared on Latin Times