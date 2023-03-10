KEY POINTS Taiwan's Foreign Ministry official said China is smearing Tsai's U.S. visit

An unnamed diplomatic source noted that Tsai had visited the U.S. multiple times

An expert said Tsai's U.S. visit would not trigger Chinese military drills

Taiwan rebuked China for expressing concern over the planned stopover visit of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen to the U.S.

Douglas Hsu, the head of the Department of North American Affairs under Taiwan's Foreign Ministry, told the South China Morning Post that Beijing has "no right" to interfere with the island's interaction with other countries.

"China has no right to finger-point about our contacts and interactions with other countries," Hsu said.

"President Tsai is the head of the Republic of China in Taiwan, and it is unbearable for China to smear her with foul intention," the Taiwanese official added.

An unnamed diplomatic source echoed Hsu's remarks, saying that China is in "no position" to dictate Taiwan-U.S. relations.

The diplomatic source told Focus Taiwan that Tsai had made transit stopovers in the U.S. in previous years before visiting other countries.

Ned Price, the State Department spokesperson, said Tsai's stopover visit to the U.S. is "consistent with the status quo" and reflects their country's strong relations with Taiwan.

Taiwan confirmed that its president is expected to make a stop in the U.S. to meet Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in April before traveling to Guatemala and Belize.

Tsai's planned U.S. trip angered China, saying they are "seriously concerned" about the matter.

Mao Ning, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, warned Taiwan and the U.S., stating that "no one should underestimate" their country's resolve to safeguard its national sovereignty.

Mao also accused "separatist forces of Taiwan independence" as the real threat to the peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, Reuters reported.

However, an expert believes that the Taiwanese leader's U.S. visit would only provide minimal impact on the ongoing tensions between the self-ruled island and China.

Wang Kung-yi, the head of the Taiwan International Strategic Study Society, called Tsai's meeting with McCarthy on U.S. soil a smart move.

Wang argued that McCarthy's visit to Taiwan could trigger Chinese military operations, just like what happened when former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island last year.

The Taiwanese expert added that as long as Tsai does not set foot in Washington to meet McCarthy or deliver a speech in Congress, he does not see China reacting with massive military exercises.

Taiwan-China relations had further deteriorated when Pelosi made an unprecedented visit to the self-ruled island in August to show the U.S.'s commitment to defend its ally.

Pelosi's visit was followed by China's massive military drills in the airspace and waters around Taiwan.