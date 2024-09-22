A hiker in the Fanzengjian mountains of China's eastern Anhui province slipped on a wet trail, triggering a death-defying slide down a rock face that was violently halted by a tree .

It was reportedly all captured by his multiple-lens 360-degree camera he apparently dropped when he tripped.

The bespectacled Yang Meng, 42, who was hiking with his son, can be seen rapidly sliding down a sheer cliff face on his belly when he's suddenly halted in a tangle of leaves and branches.

He suffered only minor injuries, CNN reported.

I realized I couldn't get up at all and was sliding faster and faster, that's when it hit me — I must be falling off a cliff," he told CNN Friday.

"When I hit the tree, it felt like a heavy rock crashing down. I was thinking, 'There's no way I'm dead,'" he added.

"I guess I came out mostly unscathed. Just a little scrape on my left hand and a small cut on my thigh. Other than that I was fine," Meng told CNN.

He said the experience gave him a new appreciation for life.

"Life is really short, so we need to cherish every day. I won't let this incident hold me back. If anything, it's pushing me to explore the world even more," he said.

The video, posted on Douyin, China's version of TikTok, was liked by more than 280,000 users and shared over 445,000 times as of Friday.

Anhui province, about 280 miles west of Shanghai, has been pounded by rain in recent days as two powerful typhoons, Bebinca and Yagi, battered the region.