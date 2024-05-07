China Hospital Attack Leaves Two Dead, 21 Wounded
Two people were dead and 21 wounded after a man went on a stabbing spree at a hospital in southwest China on Tuesday, local officials said.
"A knife attack occurred at the Chengnan Hospital in Zhenxiong County, which resulted in two deaths and 21 injuries," a statement on the county's official WeChat account said.
The suspect -- a man from a nearby village -- is under investigation, authorities said.
The wounded were being treated in hospital, they added.
Images published by the state-run news site The Paper appeared to show a man pointing a knife at another man wielding a stick in a hospital lobby, as well as police officers arriving at the scene.
Mass violent crime is rare in China, which strictly prohibits citizens from owning firearms, but there has been a spate of stabbings in recent years.
Last August in Yunnan, two people died and seven others were wounded after a man with a history of mental illness attacked people with a knife.
The month before, six people were killed and one wounded in a kindergarten stabbing in southern China's Guangdong province.
And in August 2022, three people were killed and six wounded in a knife attack at a kindergarten in southeast China's Jiangxi province.
