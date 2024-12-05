OnlyFans, an internet subscription service allowing users to generate and get paid for their own pornography, has suddenly become accessible in China.

According to the website GreatFire.org, which "monitors and challenges internet censorship in China", OnlyFans has been quietly made accessible in the country since Nov. 29. Many users noticed that the site could be viewed by users in China roughly a week ago.

Pornography is illegal in China, with the government endorsing a zero-tolerance policy for such content, reported CNN.

Users on the popular Chinese social media platform Weibo jokingly stipulated that the government permitted access to OnlyFans in order to combat rising unemployment rates.

"Isn't this another measure to provide employment," said one post.

"This is a good company that gives creators 90% of the income! Isn't it better than actual work??" said another.

China's youth population, aged 16-24, sat at about 17.1% in October. Last year, the unemployment rate hit record highs among the youth.

Others believe that the sudden availability of the site is a mistake and it will soon be repealed once government actors realize it is currently accessible.

"Must have been my mistake at some level. There's no way in hell they would whitelist a website filled with porn," said one Reddit user.

"Few years ago, Twitter was not blocked for a day. Maybe some technician forgot to pull the switch," said another.

Furthermore, some are making the case that OnlyFans does not necessarily have to be used to create explicit content, with social media users pointing out the site's non-explicit online streaming service in which users can post comedic or sports-related content.

Originally published by Latin Times.