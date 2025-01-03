What a catch!

Local fishermen hauled in a six-foot-long yellow underwater drone off the coast in the Philippines that police believe may have come from a Chinese submarine.

Three fishermen found the bright yellow drone about six miles off the coast of San Pascual in Masbate province on Monday, police said in a release posted on Facebook.

It carried the markings - "HY-119" - referring to "underwater navigation and communication system," police said.

Regional police director Andre Dizon said the drone has been turned over to naval authorities for examination.

The recovery of the device has "significant implications" and "provides insights into advanced underwater technology and naval capabilities.

Authorities are closely examining the device as to its origin and to assess its potential impact on national security and maritime operations," the police said in a statement.

The drone was not armed.

China and the Philippines have a long-running dispute over maritime rights in the South China Sea. Bejing has claimed it owns most of the sea despite international court rulings to the contrary.