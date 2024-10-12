A Chinese woman admitted to smuggling 29 protected box turtles across the U.S.-Canada border using an inflatable kayak, apparently intending to sell them on Hong Kong's black market, the Associated Press reported.

Wan Yee Ng, 41, was living in Canada when she drew suspicion from law enforcement agents after repeatedly renting a property at site known for illegal activities, including human trafficking, on Vermont's Lake Wallace. On June 28, Ng was intercepted by the U.S. Border Patrol while getting ready to paddle across the lake.

Upon further investigation, officials found a duffle bag full of eastern box turtles wrapped in socks. These turtles are known to be lucrative on the Chinese black market, according to AP.

The turtles, originally purchased in New Jersey, are estimated to be worth over $50,000, according to court documents obtained by VTDigger.

Ng was taken into custody and will remain there until December when she receives formal sentencing. She pleaded guilty to a felony charge and faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.