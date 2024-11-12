Chipotle Mexican Grille has appointed Scott Boatwright as its permanent CEO, to contribute to the company's strategy and growth.

He's worked as the interim CEO since August, and has been with the company since 2017 as the chief operating officer for over 3,600 restaurants and 125,000 employees, Chipotle said.

According to the board, Boatwright, a graduate of Georgia State University, has a history of leading the integration of new technology into restaurants, building a strong culture that's aligned with the company's values, and achieving strong retention rates.

Scott Maw, Chipotle's chairman of the board said Boatwright was appointed after a "rigorous external search process" and that the board "overwhelmingly believes Scott will deliver on the key strategies in place and position the company for continued success."

Boatwright was selected for the role by board members who are already familiar with his expertise in enhancing guest experiences.

"It is an honor to serve as the CEO of this purpose-driven brand and I look forward to providing greater opportunities for our employees, generating value for our shareholders and Cultivating a Better World for our communities," Boatwright said.

Prior to Chipotle, Boatwright spent 18 years at Arby's, in various senior leadership roles.

Chipotle is involved in a lawsuit with shareholders who sued the company over portion sizes. The lawsuit stems from social media photos that the company claims showed customers 'excited about portion sizes' instead of upset or incredulous about the skimpy amount.

The company also increased accessibility to its stock by approving a 50-for-1 stock split which made waves on Wall Street.

Last year, Chipotle and McDonald's were declared winners in the so-called fast food war, according to a report by firm, Placer.ai.