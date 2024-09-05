Chipotle And Spirit Halloween Turn Joke Memes In Costumes
A joke on social media has turned into reality for this year's Halloween parties.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) is launching a costume collection in collaboration with Spirit Halloween inspired by popular memes on both brands' social media channels.
Social media users have shared unique costume ideas on social media featuring Spirit Halloween's costume bag.
Two years ago, Chipotle hopped on the viral trend and posted a fictional "Chipotle Fork" bodysuit. It later posted a "Chipotle Napkin" costume concept that went viral.
Now the companies are teaming up to bring them to life along with three other costumes including water cup, burrito and to-go bag.
"We're no strangers to memes at Spirit Halloween. Year after year, we are blown away by the passion and creativity we see from fans sharing their take on popular Spirit Halloween memes - and we're beyond thrilled to be teaming up with Chipotle to bring some of those creations to life," added Kym Sarkos, Executive Vice President at Spirit Halloween.
Starting September 6, the five-costume collection will be available on Spirit Halloween's website and stores in Chicago, Denver, Egg Harbor Township, N.J., Los Angeles, New York and Toronto.
The bodysuits will cost $39.99.
"Nearly 25 years ago, we introduced our Halloween tradition, Boorito, with a burrito-themed costume contest and now we're bringing it full circle with the launch of our first-ever costume collection in collaboration with Spirit Halloween," said Chris Brandt, Chief Brand Officer at Chipotle.
This isn't the first time Chipotle has turned online conversation into a real product. In 2022, it introduced a limited-edition lemonade-scented candle designed to look like a Chipotle water cup.
It was a tip of the hat to Chipotle customers who "accidentally" fill water cups with lemonade.
