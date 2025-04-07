In 2011, Patrizia Angela Casubolo turned a simple yet frustrating problem into a global luxury brand. What began as a small, flexible button extender, a solution to tight collars and pregnancy discomfort, has evolved into a globally utility-patented product, a movement of comfort, confidence, and conscious choices through COCHIC. Today, COCHIC is more than a brand; it's an adjective, a philosophy, and a testament to the power of small ideas.

The idea for COCHIC's signature product, the collar extender, first took root when Casubolo was pregnant and struggling with tight clothing. But the inspiration went back even further. Years earlier, her father, who often experienced discomfort in his shirt collars, had handed her an elastic band and a button. At the time, she tucked the items away, not realizing their potential.

It wasn't until she faced her own discomfort that she revisited the concept. With a background in business and international affairs, Casubolo understood that a truly successful innovation had to be more than just functional; it had to be high-quality, sustainable, and adaptable.

She refined the design, ensuring it was durable, stylish, and seamlessly integrated into high-end fashion. "At first, it was just about solving a problem," she recalls. "But then I realized this tiny invention had the power to change how people think about clothing and comfort."

From the beginning, COCHIC extended the lifespan of clothing by making garments more adaptable. However, as sustainability became a more pressing global issue, Casubolo pushed COCHIC even further.

The company transitioned from traditional materials to eco-friendly alternatives, crafting button extenders from recycled coffee grounds and coconut fibers. "The product itself was already green—it helps people keep their clothes longer instead of replacing them," Casubolo explains. "But we wanted to go further, ensuring that every aspect of COCHIC aligned with conscious fashion." This commitment is exemplified by Growing Without Borders, a nonprofit launched by Casubolo in 2003, which is dedicated to sustainability and reducing waste.

Like many entrepreneurs, Casubolo faced the challenge of getting her brand recognized. The turning point came when she pitched COCHIC to a luxury hotel in Montreal. She was in a private room, explaining the product to an executive, when the hotel's owner overheard her presentation. A former hockey player with a muscular neck, he immediately grasped the need for the collar extender. "You don't need to explain," he told her. "This is so clear to me."

What started as an amenity offering quickly became the gift for the luxury hotel's 100-year anniversary. "That was such a proud moment," Casubolo recalls. "It showed me that this small thing—this small accessory button—was truly making an impact."

Today, COCHIC offers over 300 products, including its signature collar extenders, premium ties, handmade pashminas, and other fashion accessories. But at its core, the brand remains rooted in its original mission: to combine style with comfort and sustainability.

"When people wear COCHIC, they're not just making a fashion choice," Casubolo says. "They're making a statement about who they are and what they stand for." Luxury, she believes, is no longer about status—it's about impact. "COCHIC symbolizes a person's consciousness," she says. "It's for those who want to make a difference."

As COCHIC looks forward to celebrating its 15-year milestone, Casubolo remains focused on building a legacy of innovation, sustainability, and conscious luxury. "The key to lasting success is never stopping," she says. "If we can do something in addition—make it better, more sustainable, more impactful—we would." Her advice to aspiring inventors is simple: believe in small ideas. "It's hard to make something simple stand out," she admits. "But small inventions can transform industries. The magic happens when you take action."

If one comes across an elastic, metal-free button extender, it's likely that it's been made by COCHIC. In the spirit of its values of reinvention, it has served many industries by white labeling this innovative luxury accessory to those who serve in uniforms.