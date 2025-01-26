Two military aircrafts containing migrants were turned down by the Colombian government in the second incident of a Latin American country refusing deportation flights.

In a post published on X, president Gustavo Petro of Colombia said the United States government cannot treat migrants like criminals and they need to be treated with dignity and respect.

The original post was written in Spanish. Below is a translated version in English.

The US cannot treat Colombian migrants as criminals. I deny the entry of American planes carrying Colombian migrants into our territory. The United States must establish a protocol for the dignified treatment of migrants before we receive them.

Los EEUU no pueden tratar como delincuentes a los migrantes Colombianos.



Desautorizo la entrada de aviones norteamericanos con migrantes colombianos a nuestro territorio.



EEUU debe establecer un protocolo de tratamiento digno a los migrantes antes que los recibamos nosotros. — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) January 26, 2025

The denial of entrance and subsequent post by Petro comes on the heels of increasing tensions in Latin America over the immigration policies enacted under Donald Trump's administration.

Mexico refused to authorize a military deportation aircraft on Friday while Brazil's foreign minister condemned American officials for handcuffing migrants on deportation flights on Saturday, reported Reuters.

Trump's administration is using military aircraft to carry out deportation flights as part of the Pentagon's response to the national emergency declaration on immigration issued by Trump on Monday.

According to the White House, Trump's deportation operation has detained over 300 individuals through Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids.

Originally published on Latin Times