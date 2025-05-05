Israel approved on Monday plans to completely take over the Gaza Strip and remain there indefinitely, further expanding its operations in the enclave.

The plan is set to again push hundreds of thousands of people to southern Gaza and exacerbate the humanitarian crisis taking place. Israel halted the entry of all humanitarian aid to Gaza over two months ago since ending the ceasefire with Hamas, including food, water and fuel. Widespread hunger is being reported in Gaza and looting has increased as people scramble to find sustenance.

The army has begun calling tens of thousands of reserve troops to carry out the operation, Israeli military chief Eyal Zamir said.

A senior defense official told The Times of Israel that the offensive will begin if no deal is reached by the end of an upcoming visit from U.S. President Donald Trump to the region, which will take place between May 13 and 16. Trump is set to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will visit Israel on May 12.

The official told Israeli press that the army will "bolster its forces and operate with intensity to defeat Hama and destroy its military and governmental capabilities, while creating a strong pressure for the release of all hostages."

"A central component of the plan is the extensive evacuation of the entire Gazan population from combat zones, including from northern Gaza, to areas in southern Gaza, while creating separation between them and Hamas terrorists, in order to allow the IDF operational freedom of action," the official added.

Talking about the humanitarian situation, the official said the "blockade" will continue and "only later, after the beginning of operational activity and a broad evacuation of the population to the south, a humanitarian plan will be implemented." The army expects to distribute aid at a "sterile zone" in Rafah and those there will undergo screening by the IDF to prevent Hamas operatives from taking aid. Israel has repeatedly accused Hamas of taking over the aid sent to the enclave, either to distribute it among fighters or resell it to profit.

The official added that the plan also contemplates allowing Gazans to leave the enclave, "especially those concentrated in the south outside of Hamas control."

