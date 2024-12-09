A company sparked outrage online after reportedly firing employees who admitted to feeling stressed out by work on an internal survey.

YesMadam, a salon home services company, allegedly sent out an email in response to employees who had reported stress from their job, saying they had decided to "part ways" with those who "indicated significant stress."

In a screenshot of the alleged email originally posted to LinkedIn, the company's human resources manager wrote, "Recently, we conducted a survey to understand your feelings about stress at work. Many of you shared your concerns, which we deeply value and respect."

So recently a startup named YesMadam sent out survey to team members on how stressed they are AND? Guess what... fired the ones who had voted they are under extreme stress.



Source: https://t.co/o8PnoRMlax pic.twitter.com/RSxQBUW1Gj — Deep Ganatra (@DeepXP) December 9, 2024

"As a company committed to fostering a healthy and supportive work environment, we have carefully considered the feedback. To ensure that no one remains stressed at work, we have made the difficult decision to part ways with employees who indicated significant stress," they continued.

The manager added that the decision was "effective immediately," which sent thousands of users across multiple platforms into a frenzy.

HR conducts a stress related survey - fires everyone who says they are stressed. 😂



Surely, you cannot be serious @_yesmadam



Please tell me this is a joke / marketing tactic. pic.twitter.com/9bg0ofwqmy — Ravi Handa (@ravihanda) December 9, 2024

Firing people for being stressed??



What's happening to startup and corporate culture? It's reaching a new height of absurdity.#SharkTankIndia #yesmadam #toxicculture pic.twitter.com/a8Tc1Fjs3D — Swastik Grover (@why_swastik) December 9, 2024

"Wow, so now employees have to stress about not showing stress? That's next-level irony!" one user commented on LinkedIn. "Surely, you cannot be serious," one user wrote on X.

What’s happening at @_yesmadam ?



I’m shocked, but not surprised.



Workers asked for help.



Instead, they got the door.



This isn't just one company’s issue it's a wake-up call.#MassFiring #EmployeeRights pic.twitter.com/wfu4ZXFy6Z — Shubham Trivedi (@ShubhamTrivedii) December 9, 2024

Imagine you thinking one day 'Wow HR is so concerned about my stress levels. They sent a survey to help me out.' Next moment, you are fired for being highly stressed.



Employees should sue the company. #yesmadam pic.twitter.com/Dik0Nzx51q — Shaani Nani (@shaaninani) December 9, 2024

"What's happening to startup and corporate culture? It's reaching a new height of absurdity," another user tweeted. "Toxic work culture at its peak," one person wrote on LinkedIn.

When you cannot solve the problem, end the people who complain about

the problem @_yesmadam



They fired the staff who internal survey responded that they felt stressed at work!!!! #stress #MentalHealthMatters pic.twitter.com/HbUizNgxVE — Geekyblogger (@Deexa19) December 9, 2024

💡How do you ensure that your employees aren't under any stress?



1. Conduct an internal survey on which employees are under stress

2. Fire the ones under the most stress

3. Ta-da! Your employees aren't under stress anymore.



Easy peasy methodology, courtesy @_yesmadam 😡 pic.twitter.com/TzmYWmnqK6 — Narayanan Hariharan (@narayananh) December 9, 2024

Reports have claimed that more than 100 people were fired as a result of the email, as reported by The Week. However, the alleged email has not been verified.

YesMadam, a startup that was featured on Shark Tank India, has yet to publicly comment on the reports.