Company Sparks Outrage After Firing Employees Who Admitted to Feeling Stressed Out by Work on Internal HR Questionnaire
YesMadam said in an email that they decided to "part ways" with those who "indicated significant stress."
A company sparked outrage online after reportedly firing employees who admitted to feeling stressed out by work on an internal survey.
YesMadam, a salon home services company, allegedly sent out an email in response to employees who had reported stress from their job, saying they had decided to "part ways" with those who "indicated significant stress."
In a screenshot of the alleged email originally posted to LinkedIn, the company's human resources manager wrote, "Recently, we conducted a survey to understand your feelings about stress at work. Many of you shared your concerns, which we deeply value and respect."
"As a company committed to fostering a healthy and supportive work environment, we have carefully considered the feedback. To ensure that no one remains stressed at work, we have made the difficult decision to part ways with employees who indicated significant stress," they continued.
The manager added that the decision was "effective immediately," which sent thousands of users across multiple platforms into a frenzy.
"Wow, so now employees have to stress about not showing stress? That's next-level irony!" one user commented on LinkedIn. "Surely, you cannot be serious," one user wrote on X.
"What's happening to startup and corporate culture? It's reaching a new height of absurdity," another user tweeted. "Toxic work culture at its peak," one person wrote on LinkedIn.
Reports have claimed that more than 100 people were fired as a result of the email, as reported by The Week. However, the alleged email has not been verified.
YesMadam, a startup that was featured on Shark Tank India, has yet to publicly comment on the reports.
© Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
-
Artist Abramovic Turns From The Extreme To Decompression
-
Alice Weidel, German Far Right's Unlikely Hope For Chancellor
-
Rough Year For Norway's Royals, Rocked By 'Biggest Scandal'
-
Bitcoin Plunges, Wipes Out $1 Billion From Crypto Market Hours After Momentous $100K Feat
-
Health Companies Remove Details About Leaders From Websites After UnitedHealthcare CEO Assassinated
-
Melania Trump Peddles $600 Necklace, $90 Christmas Ornaments In Fox News Interview