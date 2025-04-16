For Courtney Wright, success in business has always been about more than just strategy and execution—it's about how one shows up. As the owner and CEO of Gemini Builds It and founder of Lady Boss CEO, Courtney has built a career on the power of presentation, both in business and in life. From growing up in a fashion-forward household to becoming an advocate for women in entrepreneurship, her journey reveals how external appearance shapes internal confidence and lasting first impressions.

Courtney's connection to fashion is deeply personal. Her father was a fashion designer and clothier, and her upbringing reinforced the idea that the way one dresses has a direct impact on self-perception and success. "I grew up in a household where we were required to dress up—no pants to school, always presenting ourselves well," Courtney recalls. "The belief was that you do your best work and solve problems better when you're dressed with confidence. It was ingrained in me from an early age."

At the time, it felt restrictive, but looking back, she sees it as a gift. That disciplined approach to appearance eventually led her to embrace fashion as more than just clothing—it was a mindset. She spent her summers in Paris learning French, immersing herself in design, and cultivating a deep appreciation for the industry.

While Courtney initially considered taking over her father's business, life took her in a different direction. She pursued education in the Midwest, met her husband, and embarked on her own entrepreneurial journey. Yet, fashion never left her—it became a core philosophy in how she approached business and personal branding.

For Courtney, the way one presents oneself is more than just an aesthetic choice—it's a strategic tool. She firmly believes that confidence and success are intrinsically linked to appearance. "When you put effort into your presentation, you feel more capable," she explains. "It's why they tell you to stand up straight, do your hair, put on makeup. It's not vanity—it's about putting on your armor for the day. When I make an effort, I feel sharper, I think clearer, and I approach challenges with a stronger mindset."

This philosophy extends into the business world, where first impressions are everything. "You can hand someone a business card, but in a 20-second meeting, what they really remember is how you presented yourself," Courtney says. "Your appearance creates that eye-catching moment, making you memorable before you even speak."

She points to the pandemic as proof that even in a virtual world, presentation matters: "Why did people dress up on top for virtual meeting calls but wear sweatpants on the bottom? Because they knew first impressions still counted, even through a screen."

Courtney's passion for fashion and branding has played a crucial role in her business ventures. As the founder of LadyBoss CEO, she not only shares insights on entrepreneurship but also emphasizes the role of self-presentation in professional growth.

Her book, LadyBoss Blueprint, explores the principles of success, blending her personal experiences with actionable advice. "Whether you're an entrepreneur, an employee, or a stay-at-home parent, there's something in there to help you improve your mindset, efficiency, and overall confidence," Courtney says.

A major focus of both her book and podcast, Lady Boss, is elevating women in business. Courtney created the podcast as a way to give back, offering mentorship and guidance to aspiring entrepreneurs. "I had incredible mentors who shaped my career, and not everyone has access to that," she says. "The podcast is my way of paying it forward, sharing lessons that can help others navigate their journeys."

For Courtney, entrepreneurship isn't just about building a business—it's about creating a ripple effect. By helping individuals improve their personal and professional brands, she believes she's contributing to something much bigger.

"When you help an entrepreneur succeed, it doesn't just benefit them," Courtney explains. "It helps their employees, their families, their communities. It stimulates the economy and fosters innovation. The impact is far-reaching."

One of the most rewarding moments for Courtney came when a long-time employee approached her, inspired by her content, and decided to start his own business. "He was nervous but said, 'If I don't try this, I'll have regrets.' And that's what it's all about—betting on yourself, stepping out of your comfort zone." While losing a key team member wasn't ideal, Courtney saw the bigger picture. "If I helped someone change their trajectory, even if they fail, that's still a success in my book."

From running a successful manufacturing business to mentoring women through LadyBoss CEO, Courtney Wright continues to show that fashion is more than fabric—it's a tool for self-expression, self-assurance, and ultimately, success. "I just think it's a low-cost way to put some body armor on to make you feel a little better at your job and your day. And I don't think enough people realize that. They think it's a chore, but it literally makes everything else not a chore," she concludes.