Zimbabwe expressed pride Friday at the appointment of its sports minister as International Olympic Committee president but there was also criticism of the state of sports under Kirsty Coventry's watch.

The 41-year-old Zimbabwean, who has contributed seven of Zimbabwe's overall Olympic medals tally of eight, on Thursday became the first woman and the first African to occupy sport's most powerful role, and the youngest person ever elected to the job.

She deserved it, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said.

"We are very happy as Zimbabwe," he told reporters. "It is an achievement. Above all, she deserves it, she has done a lot. She highly, highly qualifies for that position."

Coventry joined Zimbabwe's much-criticised government in 2018 as minister of sports and arts.

Her election as IOC president was "a moment of immense pride for Zimbabwe and Africa," Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) president Nqobile Magwizi said in a post on social media.

"Her unwavering dedication, leadership, and passion for sport have inspired generations, and we have no doubt she will steer the Olympic movement to even greater heights."

"We're proud to support her as she leads the IOC into a new era," said the Zimbabwe Olympic Committee.

A resident of the capital Harare, Primrose Kazunza, told AFP: "She has lifted our flag high because Zimbabwe... is a rejected country."

The southern African country is floundering under a years-long severe economic crisis underpinned by alleged government corruption, cronyism and mismanagement.

Other commentators were critical about the state of sports in Zimbabwe after around six years with Coventry as minister.

Journalist Steve Vickers pointed to the length of time it was taking to renovate the national sports stadium, which was closed for work in 2023.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) in 2021 banned the stadium from hosting international games because of its poor condition, a ruling that has now covers all Zimbabwe stadiums.

But Coventry's election was less about her role as minister and due to her own sporting achievements, role as chairperson of the IOC Athletes Commission (2018-2021) and understanding of Olympic politics, Vickers said.

Bhora Afrika sports magazine editor, Leopold Munhende, said Coventry had done little for sports development for Zimbabwe's poorer population.

Anyone who believed in her capacities as minister would be referring to sports favoured by the better-off sections of society, such as cricket, rugby and swimming, he said.

"The ordinary person in the ghetto benefitted nothing and expects nothing," he told AFP, adding: "I think Coventry was thrown into management before she had had time to build enough experience."

Ardent soccer fan Marshall Muzamindo told AFP that, while he was happy for both Coventry and Zimbabwe, he believed her role as minister has been "disastrous".

"Our national soccer team is having to play its games in neighbouring countries because they banned our stadiums under Coventry's watch," Muzamindo said in the city of Bulawayo.

He also criticised her for being part of "an inept and corrupt regime".

Coventry's role as Zimbabwe's sports minister "has no relevance" to her new appointment, said sports journalist and soccer administrator Hope Chizuzu. In Zimbabwe, ministers are only "political figureheads", he said.

Nonetheless, it was good to have a representative of Africa in sports' most powerful administrative body, said analyst Lyton Ncube.

"Coventry has demonstrated that there is agency in the global South," he told AFP. "I am confident that with necessary support, Coventry is going to lead the IOC to sporting greatness."