Cyclone Chido devastated the French Indian Ocean territory of Mayotte, potentially claiming hundreds, or even thousands, of lives according to local officials.

With wind speeds exceeding 140 miles per hour, the cyclone flattened entire communities, destroyed makeshift homes, and left tens of thousands homeless.

Initial reports listed 11 deaths and 246 injured locals based on a hospital report, but since then its increased to at least 14 killed. The island's prefect Francois-Xavier Bieuville warned the toll will rise "to a few thousand people had died," reported the BBC.

French President Emmanuel Macron has dispatched 250 rescue workers, supplies, and planes for help to the island that's home to over 300,000 people.

Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau referred to Cyclone Chido's destruction path as "unprecedented since 1934."

The storm caused widespread destruction, cutting off electricity, water and internet, while battering Mayotte's airport and emergency command center. Even earthquake resistant buildings were damaged by Cyclone Chido.

Cyclone Chido grew stronger over the Mozambique Channel, battering Pemba, Mozambique with 115 miles per hour wind gust.

While the cyclone moves inland, Malawi (located in South Africa) and Zimbabwe will experience flooding and heavy rainfall, said the BBC.