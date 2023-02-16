KEY POINTS An Indian man raped his minor daughter multiple times in the past month while drunk

The victim, 16, revealed the abuse to her mother after she became pregnant

Authorities arrested the man, and a case was registered over the incident

A man in the Indian state of Telangana impregnated his daughter after he repeatedly raped the victim, authorities claimed.

The man sexually abused his 16-year-old child multiple times over the past month in the city of Warangal while he was drunk, local police said, according to a report by the Times of India.

He also allegedly threatened to harm the victim's mother if the teen informed anyone about the assault.

The child's mother later learned that the minor was pregnant after she developed stomach pain and had a checkup at a hospital.

The teen revealed her father's abuse when she was questioned by her mother.

The man has since been arrested over the alleged abuse.

A case has also been registered under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code, or rape, as well as relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The victim's identity was not revealed to protect her privacy as per Supreme Court directives on cases related to sexual assault.

In a similar story, a 39-year-old Pennsylvania man admitted to raping and killing his ex-girlfriend's minor daughter last week.

Jason Shackelford, of Columbia, was charged with criminal homicide in relation to the death of his former partner's 12-year-old child, Elaina Smith.

Shackelford told authorities in an interview that he raped and killed Smith on the night of Feb. 8 into the next morning at her home in Columbia, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

He also tried to conceal the minor's body in a freezer in the residence's basement, prosecutors said.

The East Lampeter Township Police Department detained Shackelford Friday after the force responded to the Wyndham Lancaster hotel along Lincoln Highway East over a domestic disturbance.

He sexually assaulted Smith's mother at the hotel, using the teen's well-being as leverage.

The Columbia Borough Police Department searched the victims' home and discovered Smith's body inside a chest freezer in the basement.

Shackelford was taken to Lancaster County Prison.

Additional charges may be filed against him pending the results of an autopsy and further investigation, prosecutors said.

Shackelford is a registered sex offender and pleaded guilty to indecent assault, terroristic threats and simple assault following an incident from December 2019, state records reportedly showed.