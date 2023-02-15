KEY POINTS A Pennsylvania man told police he raped and killed his ex's 12-year-old daughter

The incident occurred at the victim's home last week while her mother was working

Police have filed homicide charges against the man, who is currently in jail

A 39-year-old Pennsylvania man admitted to raping and killing his ex-girlfriend's minor daughter last week, according to prosecutors.

Jason Shackelford, of Columbia, has been charged with criminal homicide in connection to the death of his former partner's 12-year-old child, Elaina Smith, the New York Post reported.

The East Lampeter Township Police Department detained Shackelford Friday after the force responded to the Wyndham Lancaster hotel located along Lincoln Highway East over a domestic disturbance.

Shackelford told authorities in an interview that he raped and killed Smith on the night of Feb. 8 into the next morning at her home in Columbia, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office said in a statement.

He allegedly tried to conceal the minor's body in a freezer in the residence's basement.

Smith's mother, who was not named by prosecutors, told officers she was working a night shift when Shackelford revealed he kidnapped the minor from their house.

The woman and Shackelford were going through a breakup at the time, and she had recently asked the latter to move out.

"[Smith's mother] stated she received a text while at work around 6:35 a.m. on Feb. 9 from Shackelford, saying [Smith] was sick and in bed. [The mother] stated when she returned home from work around 7:45 a.m., Shackelford and she got into an argument, and Shackelford showed her [Smith's] empty bed," the statement from the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office read.

"Shackelford allegedly stated he took [Smith] to New York, and she was safe. [Smith's mother] stated Shackelford raped her before forcing her to leave to the Wyndham Lancaster hotel with him," it added.

Shackelford used Smith's well-being as leverage and sexually assaulted her mother again at the hotel, prosecutors said.

The woman alerted hotel staff to call the police when Shackelford allowed her to go out for a cigarette.

The Columbia Borough Police Department searched the victims' home and discovered Smith's body inside a chest freezer in the basement.

Columbia Police Detective Matthew Leddy filed the charges against Shackelford. Additional charges may be filed pending the results of an autopsy and further investigation, according to prosecutors.

Shackelford is a registered sex offender and pleaded guilty to indecent assault, terroristic threats and simple assault following an incident from December 2019, state records reportedly showed.

He is currently in Lancaster County Prison.