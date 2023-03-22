KEY POINTS Danial Williams did not entirely expect for his wish to challenge Superlek to come true

Danial Williams was originally set to face Rui Botelho at ONE Fight Night 8 this Saturday, March 25 (Friday, March 24 in the United States), but a sudden injury to Rodtang Jitmuangnon just days before the bout opened up an opportunity at immortality for the No. 5-ranked strawweight Muay Thai fighter.

The Australian has since revealed how he found out that he will now be in the biggest fight of his life as he challenges Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the ONE flyweight kickboxing title in the main event of the show.

"Man, I'll be completely honest. Like, through this whole card I was like 'oh Rodtang [Jitmuangnon] and Superlek [Kiatmoo9] are on the card, if one of them pulls out I'm gonna jump straight in there, that would be awesome.' [I was] sort of fantasizing about that," Williams mentioned.

"I just joked about it, and then literally when I got the message. I got a message 'hey Dan' from Ric [Auty], and all I wanted to respond with was 'hey Ric, Superlek?' It's weird man, it manifested. It's just really strange."

Williams was referring to ONE Championship senior director for competition Richard Auty.

Getting an opportunity to fight for a title in just his second year with the promotion was a product of wishful thinking on his part and while he is a highly decorated Muay Thai and kickboxing athlete, Williams admitted one major advantage Superlek has on his side.

"He (Superlek) has a really heavy base and power shots. So, I think his range is obviously a bit bigger than mine, I've always struggled with guys a little bit taller," Williams stated.

According to data provided by Tapology, Superlek (5'7") is an inch taller than Williams and will have a three-inch reach advantage come fight night with Williams pointing out that "everything on his (Superlek) right side" has "full knockout power," especially the champion's kicks.

But for "Mini T," an opportunity to challenge for the gold is more than enough to overcome everything that Superlek throws at him and even went as far as to put it in his head that he can definitely pull off the upset.

"I think I've got a really, really good chance... I feel like everything's gone to plan this fight. I've dreamt about fighting him and everything and, you know, I've half-joked but full truth in my mind. I think I know what to expect from Superlek, but right now, I just gotta see how strong he actually is," Williams later said.

Williams' date with destiny is only a couple of days away and believes he has a couple of things working for him too.

"I think that the pressure's on him, I'll be honest. I just know that I can be quicker, and I can move a lot quicker. It's different to what he would've been preparing for with Rodtang, which is fighting another traditional Thai dude," he declared.