A raucous reception will greet Rory McIlroy as the British Open returns to Royal Portrush and Northern Ireland on Thursday for the first time since Shane Lowry's 2019 triumph.

McIlroy will be heralded by an expected crowd of 200,000 across the four days after ending his 11-year wait to complete the career Grand Slam at the Masters in April.

But a long list of contenders, including world number one Scottie Scheffler and reigning champion Xander Schauffele, stand between the hometown hero and a second Claret Jug.

"When I was looking at the calendar for 2025, this was the tournament that was probably circled even more so than the Masters for different reasons," he told reporters after a practice round on Monday.

"It's lovely to be coming in here already with a major and everything else that's happened this year. I'm excited with where my game is."

McIlroy will be desperate to at least put on a better show than in 2019 when he opened his tournament with a ruinous quadruple bogey on his way to a first-round 79, missing the cut despite a second-round charge.

"The golf on Thursday feels like a bit of a blur. I try to forget that part of it," said the 36-year-old, who famously shot a 61 at Portrush 20 years ago.

"But I remember the run on Friday. I remember I was making a charge and making a run to try to make the cut, and I hit a 6-iron into the 14th, second shot, and I remember the roar from the crowd...

"It was really special."

McIlroy will play the first two rounds alongside world number four Justin Thomas and England's Tommy Fleetwood, teeing off at 3:10 pm local time (1410 GMT) on Thursday.

Schauffele was undoubtedly one of the two most in-form players in the world alongside Scheffler when he romped to his second major title of 2024 at Troon 12 months ago.

The American has not posted a top-five finish this year, though, and has admitted he is struggling for rhythm.

A tied-eighth effort at the Scottish Open in North Berwick last weekend provided a glimmer of hope that being back on links courses could help him rediscover his form.

"I think I had a better understanding of what I was doing, which was helpful when I was hitting bad shots," he said of his efforts in Scotland.

The last 11 Opens have produced first-time champions, with the last previous winner to lift the trophy Ernie Els in 2012.

Scheffler is one of the players hoping that trend continues.

The 29-year-old is the title favourite after bouncing back from an uncharacteristically slow start to the season.

The three-time major champion has finished in the top 10 on each of his past 10 starts, winning three times including the PGA Championship.

"I could not care any less about being the favourite or not being the favourite," said Scheffler. "We all start even par and the tournament starts on Thursday. That's pretty much all that matters."

Lowry sparked jubilant scenes with his sensational six-shot triumph six years ago when the island of Ireland hosted the competition for the first time in 68 years.

The Irishman is still waiting for a second major title despite a series of near misses since.

"I am a better golfer than I was in 2019," he said.

"But it doesn't mean I'm going to go out and win by seven this year instead of six.

"It's just golf; that's the way it is. I think, as a golfer, you always have to look at it as the glass is always half full. You can't look at it any other way."

The 7,381-yard, par 71 lay-out will provide a tough test, with rainy and breezy conditions forecast for all four days.

Two-time champion Padraig Harrington of Ireland will hit the opening tee shot at 6:35 am local time, playing with Northern Irish youngster Tom McKibbin and Denmark's Nicolai Hojgaard.