Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen has told AFP that Europe must massively rearm in the face of "mixed signals" from the United States under Donald Trump.

"Europe has to do much more in order to defend ourselves, but also in order to support Ukraine. Because we are in a very, very critical period in world history," Lokke told AFP in Copenhagen Wednesday evening.

His comments came hours after Copenhagen said it was upping defence spending by 50 billion kroner ($7 billion) over the next two years to met what he said was an increasing threat from Russia.

Trump has rattled America's European allies and Kyiv by opening talks with Moscow they fear could end the war on unacceptable terms.

The US president has also raised doubts about Washington's willingness to aid its NATO allies, urging European countries to take more responsibility for their own defence.

Trump has also strained relations with Denmark by repeatedly signalling that he wants control over Greenland -- an autonomous Danish territory.

"We have some kind of mixed signals from the US. I think the jury is still out," Lokke told AFP, while insisting that Denmark remains a staunch US ally.

"So, the way we respond and the way we act today will also have an influence on how the US will respond and act tomorrow," the top diplomat said.

The additional funds will bring Denmark's defence spending to three percent of its gross domestic product (GDP).

Since Russia invaded in February 2022, Danish aid to Ukraine has amounted to some $7.52 billion in military support and around $741 million in civilian contributions, according to the Danish foreign ministry, making it one of the top donors to Ukraine.

"We have been with Ukraine from the very first day because we have realised that this is not just about Ukraine. It's basically about the security architecture in Europe," Lokke said.

"We know that Russia has the capability, if the Ukraine war ends in a non-successful way, to attack neighbouring countries and even NATO countries within a few years," he added.

In a report published last week, Danish intelligence services warned that Russia would be ready to launch "a large-scale war" in Europe within five years if the war in Ukraine ends or freezes.

Russia has stated that the settlement of the war in Ukraine is inseparable from sweeping changes to European security architecture.

The Kremlin wants a withdrawal of US and NATO forces from former Soviet countries and eastern bloc members, including the Baltic states, Romania and Bulgaria.

Russia also demanded a commitment from NATO that it would not offer membership to any other ex-Soviet nations, including Ukraine.

"I think we have to adapt to the reality that we are looking into a new normal. And this new normal is hopefully a normal where we still have a strong, strong transatlantic alliance and relationship," Lokke said.

Lokke said Russia can still wage war in Ukraine after three years of heavy losses thanks to support from Iran, North Korea and China.

"You can't look at the Ukraine war as an isolated phenomenon," Lokke said.

"I think the best piece of advice to world leaders is to not look at these regional conflicts isolated, but look at how they are interlinked," he added.

"I think the only proper answer can be that the Western world stands together, that we enhance... our transatlantic relationship," Lokke said.