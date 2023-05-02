KEY POINTS Thanh Le was thoroughly outworked by Tang Kai in their first match

Le's four-inch reach advantage may factor in more in the rematch

The rematch takes place at ONE Fight Night 12 on July 14

ONE Championship has assembled an impressive roster of talent across its many disciplines and in the mixed martial arts (MMA) scene, one division that is always worth a watch is the featherweight division.

A source from the Singapore-based combat sports promotion has privately confirmed with the International Business Times that recently-dethroned division kingpin Thanh Le will get his shot at redemption as he rematches Tang Kai for the title at ONE Fight Night 12.

The pair first met at ONE 160 in August 2022.

With two well-renowned strikers entering the cage, fans were treated to a five-round showcase of pure stand-up fighting, but it was Tang who came away with the advantage.

Despite being more prominently known for his knockout punches, Tang surprised fans with his ability to chop down Le's legs as he leaned heavily into the leg kicks which caused visible damage to his thighs and calves.

Le would go on to switch between orthodox and southpaw throughout the fight, but it did not matter as Tang's kicks always found their mark.

The Vietnamese-American had his shining moments, but Tang being able to drop him twice throughout the bout played a heavy role in the judges awarding the Chinese a unanimous decision victory and the featherweight title.

The victory made Tang the first-ever male Chinese athlete to win a title with a major combat sports organization.

Looking towards the rematch, Le's camp will likely have him invoke his four-inch reach advantage more while not allowing Tang to be comfortable in throwing leg kicks, placing even more emphasis on Le checking him.

As for the champion, his coaches might have him stick to the game plan that had him winning their first meeting, but there might be more emphasis on throwing his hands this time since Le will surely be ready for the leg kicks this time around.

With Le suffering his first-ever loss in ONE Championship at the hands of Tang, the 36-year-old from Metairie, Louisiana will seek revenge on the young Chinese star by regaining the title and stopping Tang from extending his seven-fight winning streak to eight.

ONE Fight Night 12 is currently slated to happen on July 14 with a location yet to be announced by ONE Championship.