KEY POINTS ONE Fight Night 10 will feature the Demetrious Johnson-Adriano Moraes trilogy bout

Geje Eustaquio gives a breakdown of both men's chances of winning

Eustaquio also offers his advice to Johnson based on his own experience fighting Moraes

On Friday, May 5, the mixed martial arts (MMA) world will be seeing ONE Championship's first-ever fight card in the United States with ONE Fight Night 10 live from the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado.

With such a momentous occasion for the promotion, the event will be headlined by a matchup deserving of such an honor: Demetrious Johnson's United States homecoming in defense of his ONE flyweight title against Adriano Moraes.

The pair have squared off twice throughout the past two years and because of how each man has eerily similar knockout victories over the other, fans and the promotion's athletes could not help but weigh in on how each man would fare this time around.

One such man who is keenly looking forward to the fight is Filipino star and former flyweight titlist himself Geje Eustaquio.

During a special appearance on Philippines-based TV station PTV, Eustaquio believes both men have cases for a victory.

"What I see is Adriano [Moraes] having the advantage this time if he uses his reach and weight advantage to perfection. That's what I think his camp should take advantage of during training. They should always take advantage of his size and distance when it comes to the fight," Eustaquio said.

"But of course, you can never underestimate 'Mighty Mouse.' He's a legend for a reason. When it comes to fight IQ, he's got one of the highest."

Eustaquio certainly knows what he is talking about especially when it comes to Moraes as he has fought against the Brazilian star in a trilogy of their own, with the latter winning in 2014 and 2019 while the Filipino taking a narrow split decision win in 2018.

Looking back on his own experience against Moraes, "Gravity" fully believes that Johnson has everything he needs to pull off a victory on his home soil.

"Breaking down Adriano Moraes' confidence is probably one of the things 'Mighty Mouse' will focus on first because when I was able to beat Adriano, he started to doubt himself. It was why I was able to execute my game plan better," Eustaquio shared.

In recent days, Johnson had previously outlined what he intends to do when he eventually calls it a career, and many are of the opinion that his retirement is around the corner regardless of the outcome of his title bout with Moraes.

But until ONE Fight Night 10 comes to an end, that uncertainty will remain as such.

The high-stakes main event will be supported by a healthy offering of the promotion's different combat sports disciplines with a flyweight Muay Thai championship bout in the co-main event and Mikey Musumeci defending his flyweight submission grappling title alongside eight other matchups.