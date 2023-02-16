The 2023 Daytona 500 betting odds indicate that there's a good chance Sunday's race will feature a repeat winner. A couple of former champions are among the favorites to win the biggest race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series.

Ryan Blaney leads the way with +1200 odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to win the 2023 Daytona 500, but no driver stands out as the clear favorite. Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson all have +1300 odds to win the 65th annual NASCAR season opener. Kyle Busch is up next with +1400 odds, followed by Joey Logano and Bubba Wallace at +1600.

Hamlin won the Daytona 500 in 2016, 2019 and 2020 to became the fourth driver to win The Great American Race in consecutive years. Hamlin was the first NASCAR driver to accomplish the feat since Sterling Marlin did it in 1994 and 1995.

Logano is seeking his second Daytona 500 victory. Logano won the race in 2015 and was a top-six finisher in each of the next four years, making him a strong contender to take the checkered flag.

Austin Cindric, the reigning Daytona 500 champion, has +2700 odds. He's behind 13 other drivers in terms of betting favorites. Two years after winning the 2021 Daytona 500, Michael McDowell is a long shot with +4000 odds. Austin Dillon, the 2018 Daytona 500 champion, is one of five drivers who have +3000 odds.

Blaney has emerged as the betting favorite just a few days before the start of the race. The 29-year-old was the 2020 Daytona 500 runner-up, and he came in fourth place last year. Blaney didn't win a single race that counted in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series standings, though he had four top-four finishes in his last seven races.

William Byron (+1900), Brad Keselowski (+2000), Ross Chastain (+2200), Martin Truex Jr. (+2500) and Kevin Harvick (+2500) are also contenders to finish in first place.

The 2023 Daytona 500 starts Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET on Fox.