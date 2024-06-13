Disney and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis have concluded their long-standing dispute with an agreement allowing the entertainment giant to continue developing the Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando for the next 15 years.

According to the new deal with the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, Disney has committed to investing at least $8 billion in the resort over the next decade, with a total investment of $17 billion projected over the next 10 to 20 years, Reuters reported.

Disney will also expand its affordable housing initiative and ensure that at least half of its spending on the expansion benefits Florida businesses, as per the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District.

The agreement also provides Disney with the capacity to build a fifth theme park, expand retail and office spaces, and add approximately 14,000 hotel rooms, increasing the resort's total to nearly 54,000 rooms.

Disney President Jeff Vahle said the agreement "paves the way for us to invest billions of dollars in Walt Disney World Resort."

The deal follows a March settlement where Disney and DeSantis appointees resolved a significant lawsuit over control of the special district covering the Walt Disney World theme parks. The two parties also agreed in March that they would stop suing each other in state court and instead work toward negotiating a new development agreement and a comprehensive plan.

The conflict between DeSantis and Disney began in 2022 when the company's then-CEO Bob Chapek publicly criticized state legislation that limited classroom discussions of sexuality and gender issues for younger students, a bill opponents dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" law.

The Republican governor, who leveraged Disney as a focal point in his speeches during his 2024 presidential campaign before suspending it earlier this year, responded to Disney's opposition by taking control of the governing district. This was achieved through legislation passed by the Republican-controlled Florida Legislature, which led to the appointment of a new board of supervisors.

In retaliation, Disney sued DeSantis and his appointees, alleging that the company's free speech rights were violated. Although a federal judge dismissed Disney's lawsuit in January, the company filed an appeal.

Before the district's control was transferred early last year, Disney allies on the board had signed agreements giving the company control over design and construction at Disney World. DeSantis' new appointees claimed these "eleventh-hour deals" undermined their authority, leading the district to sue Disney in state court to void the contracts.

In response, Disney filed counterclaims, requesting the state court to validate and enforce the agreements. As part of the March settlement, these state court lawsuits were dismissed, bringing an end to the high-profile legal battle.