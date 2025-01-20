Novak Djokovic was at the centre of another Australian Open row on Monday while Iga Swiatek will be desperate to avoid a major shock and Jannik Sinner is also eyeing the quarter-finals.

On a hot Melbourne day, Ukraine's Elina Svitolina mounted a stunning first-set comeback to beat Veronika Kudermetova -- then declined to shake the Russian's hand.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic refused to do a routine on-court interview after beating Jiri Lehecka to make the quarter-finals on Sunday.

Afterwards he said it was in protest at Tony Jones, a top sports presenter with host broadcaster Channel Nine, who he accused of "insulting and offensive comments" towards him and Serbian fans.

Jones on Friday labelled Djokovic a "has-been", among other things, and said: "Kick him out."

Djokovic said he would boycott interviews with the TV station until he got an apology.

He later released a short video on X to explain his stance and it has been viewed more than 60 million times, and caught the attention of the site's owner Elon Musk.

"It's way better just to talk to the public directly than go through the negativity filter of legacy media," Musk posted in response, with Djokovic replying: "Indeed."

Jones apologised on air on Monday but the row simmered, with tennis stars past and present and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese all wading in.

Djokovic has been at the centre of controversy before at the Australian Open, notably in 2022 when he was deported on the eve of the tournament over his refusal to be vaccinated against Covid.

He claimed ahead of this year's tournament that he was "poisoned" by lead and mercury in his food while held in a hotel before being deported.

Svitolina, the 28th seed, defeated Russia's unseeded Kudermetova 6-4, 6-1 to reach the last eight at Melbourne Park for a third time, but the first since 2019.

"That was a lifetime ago," said Svitolina, who fought back from 4-1 down in the first set before romping through by winning 11 out of the next 12 games, barely breaking sweat.

Svitolina refused to shake her opponent's hand afterwards, as is the case for all Ukrainian players facing Russians because of the war.

Organisers displayed a notice on giant screens explaining to spectators that no handshake would take place and asking for "respect in these difficult circumstances".

Svitolina faces American 19th seed Madison Keys after she beat former finalist Elena Rybakina in three sets.

Svitolina's husband Gael Monfils, the 38-year-old Frenchman, will aim to make it a double celebration when he faces American 21st seed Ben Shelton.

Should Monfils win he could face American teenager Learner Tien, who at 19 is half his age.

Tien, who shocked Daniil Medvedev in a late-night five-set thriller, faces Italy's Lorenzo Sonego.

Defending champion Sinner breezed through his third-round match in straight sets but his opponent Holger Rune was taken to five for the second time in three matches.

Lucky loser Eva Lys had to cancel her flight after her surprise run to the last 16 but she faces a rampant Swiatek in the evening session.

The Pole brutally disposed of 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu 6-1, 6-0 in the third round.

"You never know what's going to happen in the match," said Germany's world number 128 Lys, who is the first women's lucky loser to reach the fourth round since the event moved to Melbourne Park 37 years ago.

Home hope Alex de Minaur, the eighth seed, rounds off the action on the centre court against Alex Michelsen of the US in a night match with a potential quarter-final against Sinner the prize.

In other round-four women's singles matches, eighth-seeded American Emma Navarro, who has been taken to three sets in every match so far, will try to outlast Russian ninth seed Daria Kasatkina.