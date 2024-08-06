The Department of Energy has granted a $2.2 billion in funding to strengthen the U.S. electrical grid in response to extreme weather conditions, ensuring that the increasing demand for power is met while advancing to a more cleaner energy source.

The funding will benefit eight projects spread throughout 18 states, according to the Associated Press, and will pave the way for more than 600 miles of new transmission lines. Existing lines measuring 400 miles also will be upgraded so that they can carry a heavier electrical load.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm underscored the importance of the project's funding due to the dire effects caused by climate change. She noted how extreme weather could cause power outages, damage towers and bring down power lines.

One example was Hurricane Beryl, which made a landfall in Texas on July 8, as nearly 3 million people lost power. In the Houston area, officials have indicated that there were a number of people who died because of health complications from heat.

According to the DOE, 56 million homes and businesses are projected to benefit from the funding since they would now be able to enjoy a more affordable yet reliable electricity source.

"They'll help us to meet the needs of electrified homes and businesses and new manufacturing facilities and all of these growing data centers that are placing demands on the grid," Granholm said during a press call where she announced the award.

The $2.2. billion award is the second under the Grid Resilience and Innovative Partnerships program of the DOE. The first included an allocation of $10.5 billion and was funded in 2021 through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

One of the states that will benefit from the second round of funding is California, where more than 100 miles of transmission line will be upgraded.

The Department of Commerce of Montana will receive $700 million, the majority of which will be used to build a 415-mile high voltage direct current transmission line across North Dakota and Montana, U.S. News wrote.

The DOE in Virginia will get $85 million in order for two data centers to enjoy clean backup power.

"Net-Zero America" research of Princeton University stated that by 2030, the United States would have to expand its electricity transmission by approximately 60%. It also stated that the U.S. may need to triple that capacity by 2050.