A dog meat restaurant owner in Vietnam has died of rabies just days after experiencing symptoms, highlighting the risks of handling animals without the necessary precautions.

33-year-old Nguyen Van B. from Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province frequently butchered dogs and cats for his restaurant, Tuoi Tre News reported.

How the man was exposed to the rabies virus is unclear, though many believe it happened while handling an infected dog.

Van B. initially sought medical care after experiencing fatigue and breathing difficulties. He was then diagnosed with rabies at Cho Ray Hospital and confirmed at the Ho Chi Minh City Hospital for Tropical Diseases.

Despite treatment, the man requested to leave the hospital to return home.

While at home, his condition worsened, leading to severe rabies symptoms, including agitation, frothing at the mouth, muscle spasms and confusion. He eventually succumbed to his illness.