DSM Land, LLC, a land-holding company based in Durango, Colorado, is proud to announce the launch of a funding campaign aimed at scaling its innovative and globally replicable investment model that proves business can be a true force for good. Founded by visionary entrepreneur and CEO Jennifer Thurston, DSM Land is seeking a wide range of investors, from everyday people with $100 to contribute to institutional backers capable of $20 million investments, to join a new kind of financial ecosystem where doing business and doing good go hand in hand.

The heart of the DSM Land model lies in its unique, nature-inspired structure: the Tree Model. In this model, DSM Land serves as the roots and trunk, the base of long-term land conservation and stewardship, while branches represent individual, purpose-driven businesses such as wellness centers, equestrian therapy programs, and agroforestry initiatives. These branches operate as standalone entities but are interlinked and interdependent, each contributing to a thriving ecosystem designed to regenerate land, foster community well-being, and create diverse investment opportunities.

What makes this model revolutionary is its flexibility and inclusivity. Whether a mission-driven donor, a small-scale investor, or a long-term financial partner, the model allows one to choose their level of involvement, timeline for returns, and area of impact. Those who invest in the 'trunk' are looking to fund long-term infrastructure and conservation efforts that yield deeper, multi-tiered returns over time. Meanwhile, those looking for quicker outcomes can invest in 'branches' like the Weaselskin Wellness Retreat and Education Center, which provides companies delivering health and wellness services, or the Weaselskin Equestrian Center, offering equine-assisted therapy.

"This initiative is about rethinking the way business and investment intersect," Thurston stated. "We're not just creating opportunities. We're creating a platform where you can align your financial decisions with the kind of legacy you want to leave behind. Whether it's helping a beginning farmer, supporting ecological preservation, or giving kids outdoor educational experiences. There's something for everyone."

DSM Land is democratizing impact investing by dramatically lowering the barrier to entry. Through platforms like WeFunder, individuals can begin investing with as little as $100. For larger capital participants, such as private equity firms or mission-aligned philanthropists, opportunities extend into the millions with ownership stakes, tax incentives, and direct influence over land acquisition and development.

"The amount you invest doesn't define the value of your contribution," said Thurston. "It's about what impact you want to make, whether that's conserving 2,000-year-old trees or supporting nature-based youth education programs."

Each of DSM Land's current and upcoming initiatives, including Snowcap Sod Farm, an agroforestry site; Eva's Place, which supports beginning farmers with organic food production; and the Weaselskin Institute, a nonprofit coordinating nature-based education, feeds back into the core mission. They not only operate as viable businesses but also serve communities, create jobs, and promote environmental regeneration. This interconnected approach allows capital to circulate in a way that is both profitable and socially transformative.

"Our branches give back to our roots," Thurston explained. "Just like in a tree, some operations provide immediate returns while others grow slowly and offer long-term fruit. But all of them are essential, and all of them feed our mission. This is how we create sustainability, both financially and ecologically."

In an era when many corporations give back only after profits are tallied, DSM Land has come up with a completely novel model. As a Public Benefit Corporation, it is committed to putting purpose at the center of its operations. Instead of funneling excess profit to shareholders or waiting for tax season to give back, DSM Land reinvests in land, people, and community services from the outset. Through partnerships with organizations like the La Plata Open Space Conservancy, along with local schools and community programs, DSM Land is bringing the vision of regenerative capitalism to life.

With a strategic growth plan to expand its land holdings by an additional 120 acres by 2025 and 240 more by 2028, DSM Land is not just planting seeds for local change. It's building a replicable, global model. Partnerships with local educational institutions, conservation organizations, and grassroots nonprofits ensure every inch of land and dollar invested fuels real-world impact.

For Jennifer Thurston, who has been involved in Project Weaselskin for over 45 years and is a lifelong advocate for conservation, equity, and experiential healing, this work is deeply personal. She says, "I didn't start this just to build a company but to build a true legacy. We're proving that business can be the engine of positive change, not just a support system for it. Our model is designed to be replicated worldwide, and the time to grow it is now."