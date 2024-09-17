The Netherlands will enforce a "faster, stricter, and more modest" asylum policy, King Willem-Alexander said Tuesday, as immigration "puts pressure on our facilities and way of living together."

Laying out the government's policy priorities at the opening of parliament, Willem-Alexander said the cabinet would do "everything in its power... to reduce the number of asylum applications."

"The key words are faster, stricter and more modest," said the king, reading out a speech written by Prime Minister Dick Schoof and his right-wing cabinet.

The "Princes' Day" speech is a major event in the Dutch political calendar, featuring a pageantry-filled procession by the royal family through the streets of The Hague.

Crowds waving Dutch flags cheered the royal family as they paraded in gilded horse-drawn carriages bearing the royal insignia, flanked by equerries in traditional dress.

The speech came days after the ruling Dutch coalition unveiled the country's toughest immigration measures ever due to what Schoof termed an "asylum crisis."

"As we head towards the introduction of the European Asylum and Migration Pact in 2026, the Netherlands will apply a much stricter admission regime," Willem-Alexander said.

Those failing to cooperate with an order to return to home countries will be punished and the measures to obtain a Dutch passport will be made stricter, he added.

Cracks are already emerging in the coalition, which features the far-right Freedom Party (PVV) of Geert Wilders, the farmers party BBB, the right-wing liberal VVD and anti-corruption NSC.

Forming a cabinet and agreeing on a government programme was already a lengthy and complicated task and the squabbling has shown no sign of letting up.

NSC acting parliamentary leader Nicolien van Vroonhoven said Monday her party would only vote for tough immigration measures if the Council of State advisory body gives its green light.

This sparked a furious reaction on X from Wilders, who said: "The Netherlands has a huge asylum crisis and it will not be solved by running away in advance and threatening... to vote no."

Wilders was the surprise winner of elections in November but gave up his prime minister ambitions after at least one coalition party threatened to quit the talks.