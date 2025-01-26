Elon Musk sparked controversy by urging Germans to move past historical guilt and focus on preserving national culture at an election rally for Germany's far-right AfD party in Halle.

The AfD, widely viewed as Germany's most controversial political force, has been accused of fostering xenophobia and undermining democratic values. Musk has publicly endorsed the party and recently had a live chat on X with the party's leader, Alice Weidel.

Over the weekend Musk made a surprise virtual appearance at an AfD campaign rally where he addressed the crowd, saying "children should not be guilty of the sins of their parents, let alone their great grandparents."

Speaking via video link to 4,500 attendees at the AfD rally, Musk emphasized national pride and condemned excessive focus on Germany's Nazi past, Reuters reported.

"There is too much focus on past guilt, and we need to move beyond that," Musk added.

Musk's remarks come after weeks of escalating tensions, including his criticism of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and online comparisons of him performing Nazi-era gestures during Trump's inauguration events.

His comments aligned with AfD rhetoric, praising the party as Germany's "best hope" for the future.

"It's good to be proud of German culture, German values, and not to lose that in some sort of multiculturalism that dilutes everything," Musk said.

Outside, tens of thousands of anti-far-right demonstrators rallied across Germany, highlighting the divide over AfD's growing influence.

Musk's statements are expected to intensify scrutiny of his political influence in Europe and the role of social media platforms in shaping public opinion.

Originally published on Latin Times