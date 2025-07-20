Having come back from the brink of elimination against Sweden in the last eight, England will hope to live up to their billing as favourites when they face Italy in the semi-finals of Women's Euro 2025 on Tuesday.

The holders are tantalisingly close to another major tournament final, with a showdown next Sunday against either Germany or world champions Spain the reward for Sarina Wiegman's team should they get the better of the Azzurre in Geneva.

The Lionesses could be forgiven for feeling that their name is on the trophy after the dramatic nature of their victory over Sweden in Zurich on Thursday.

England were 2-0 down late on but two goals in the space of three minutes forced extra time before they eventually triumphed 3-2 in a remarkable penalty shoot-out.

Now they find themselves in a sixth consecutive semi-final between Women's Euros and World Cups, and it would be a shock if they slipped up against Italy.

Ranked 13th in the world, the Italians are surprise semi-finalists while England are where they were expected to be as they look to repeat their triumph at the last Euros on home soil in 2022.

"I really had a sense throughout the game, even when we were down, that it wasn't our time to go," defender Esme Morgan told English media this weekend as she reflected on the unlikely comeback against Sweden.

"I thought about three times we were out," admitted Wiegman, who remains on course to win a third consecutive Women's Euros having guided her native Netherlands to victory on home soil in 2017 before triumphing with England three years ago.

England have been exposed against top-level opposition at this European Championship, having been defeated by France in their opening group game before being torn apart in the first half against Sweden.

But the nature of their recovery in the latter match, inspired by substitutes Michelle Agyemang and Chloe Kelly, will give them confidence and so can their recent record against Italy.

England won 5-1 when the nations last met in a friendly in Spain in February last year, and were 2-1 victors a year earlier in the Arnold Clark Cup in Coventry.

Italy finished second in their group behind Spain but then got the better of Norway in the quarter-finals with veteran Cristiana Girelli scoring twice including a last-minute winner.

Now they are in the semis of a major tournament for the first time since the 1997 Euros.

"It's exciting because we are going to face the reigning champions," defender Martina Lenzini told AFP at the Italian team's base near Lucerne.

"Getting to the semi-finals for us is a result in itself, a bit unexpected in the eyes of others and by everyone around us, but we believed we could do this.

"We are always humble but we were aware that we could get to this stage and have the chance to face a team of this calibre."

The holders' preparations for the match were rocked by revelations that defender Jess Carter had been the victim of racist abuse which led to the English FA alerting police.

"From the start of the tournament I have experienced a lot of racial abuse," Carter, who has 49 caps, wrote on her social media accounts.

"Whilst I feel every fan is entitled to their opinion on performance and result I don't agree or think it's OK to target someone's appearance or race."

Meanwhile England have been hoping that captain Leah Williamson will be fit in time to feature after being forced off with an ankle injury against Sweden -- her fellow defender Morgan said over the weekend the team were "very optimistic that Leah will be fine".