Both England and India are set to field new-look teams when the decisive fifth and final Test of an enthralling, gruelling, and often spiky series gets underway at the Oval on Thursday.

England confirmed Wednesday they will be without captain Ben Stokes after the inspirational all-rounder was ruled out with a shoulder injury -- a huge blow to the hosts.

In last week's drawn fourth match at Old Trafford, which preserved his side's 2-1 series lead, Stokes became just the fourth England cricketer to score a century and take five wickets in the same Test.

The 34-year-old is also the leading wicket-taker on either side, with 17 wickets at 25.23, while sending down 140 overs -- the most the lively seamer has delivered in any series.

"I am obviously disappointed to not be able to finish the series," an emotional Stokes told reporters on Wednesday, adding: "Bowling was ruled out as soon as we got the scan results."

England, in an exhausting schedule of five Test in under seven weeks, have made four changes to their side at the Oval.

Spin-bowling all-rounder Jacob Bethell makes his first Test appearance of 2025, effectively as a replacement for Stokes.

Pacemen Josh Tongue, Gus Atkinson and Jamie Overton all come into the team, with Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse rested.

Liam Dawson has been dropped, with England opting against deploying a specialist spinner.

India, meanwhile, have still to confirm if Jasprit Bumrah will play at the Oval.

Bumrah's back injury earlier this year prompted India to announce the fast bowler would only feature in three games during the current series.

The world's top-ranked Test bowler made his third appearance at Old Trafford and has little time to recover after bowling a draining 33 overs, during which he took two wickets and conceded 100 runs for the first time in a Test innings.

"We are going to take a decision tomorrow (Thursday)," India captain Shubman Gill said Wednesday. "The wicket looks pretty green. So, we will see how it turns out."

India are set to recall Akash Deep, who took 10 wickets in Bumrah's absence during India's 336-run win in the second Test at Edgbaston before suffering a groin injury in the next match at Lord's.

The tourists will have to make at least one change, as prolific run-scorer Rishabh Pant has been ruled out after fracturing his foot in Manchester, with Dhruv Jurel taking over as wicketkeeper.

India were in dire straits at 0-2 in their second innings at Old Trafford.

But Gill, in on a hat-trick, made his fourth century of a remarkable debut campaign as India skipper before further hundreds from Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar kept the series alive.

The 25-year-old Gill has now set a new record for the most runs scored by an India batsman in a series against England of 722.

And he could eclipse Sunil Gavaskar's all-time India series record of 774 runs, set against the West Indies in 1971, at the Oval.

"One day before the last Test match, I am here and I am very excited," said Gill, thrust into the captaincy following Rohit Sharma's shock retirement.

The series has become increasingly heated, with India refusing to shake hands on a draw early in the fourth Test in Manchester after Gill accused England of ignoring the "spirit of cricket" with time-wasting tactics in the third Test at Lord's.

And on Tuesday there was even an extraordinary row between India coach Gautam Gambhir and Oval groundsman Lee Fortis.

Gill, while acknowledging emotions had occasionally boiled over, said: "I think once the match is over, there is mutual respect between both the teams."

Despite India's superb rearguard action to earn a draw at Old Trafford, former India batsman Gambhir remains under pressure.

Since he took over as head coach, India have won just two and lost eight out of 12 Tests.