The antitrust regulators of the European Union are set to fine Apple under the Digital Markets Act (DMA) for alleged breach of tech rules.

According to Reuters, citing sources who have a direct knowledge on the matter, Apple allegedly violated DMA rules, which aims to control big technology firms. The said fine will make Apple the first company to be sanctioned by the regulator.

The commission charged Apple in June and claimed that the tech giant breached its tech rules under the DMA. The fine is likely to come this month although the timing could still change.

The latest set of fine comes after the imposed a fine on Apple to the tune of $2.01 billion in March for allegedly hampering competition from music streaming rivals through restrictions on the App Store.

For quite some time, the EU has been making efforts to level the playing field in tech, in order to give chance to smaller firms, New York Post reported. Apple is already in the middle of antitrust woes and the fine sanctioned by the Commission would simply make it harder for the iPhone maker.

Aside from antitrust issues, the Cupertino-based company is also contending with an investigation on new fees imposed on app developers.

It was only during the early months of this year that the DMA came into effect. The new law requires Apple to permit users to choose the default web browser on their iPads, and for users to be allowed to use headphones and smartpens in accessing iPad OS features. It also requires Apple to allow alternative app stores within its operating system.

If found guilty of violating the DMA, companies could face a fine up to 10% of the global annual turnover.

In September, Apple also lost to the EU in court, which led the company to pay Ireland 13 billion euros in back taxes to Ireland.