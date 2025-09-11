The Women's Rugby World Cup reaches the quarter-final stage this weekend, with four clashes between old rivals.

Champions New Zealand face South Africa in Exeter on Saturday while Canada play Australia in Bristol.

Sunday belongs to Europe, with France up against Ireland before tournament hosts and favourites England take on Scotland.

Below AFP Sport looks at some of the talking points as the World Cup enters the knockout phase.

New Zealand are facing a Springbok team who are into their first quarter-final at this level -- a marked contrast to South Africa's record four-time men's world champions.

The Black Ferns are the queens of women's rugby, with a record six World Cup titles to their credit, and anything other than a New Zealand win this weekend will constitute a colossal upset.

New Zealand go into this game on the back of a 40-0 drubbing of Ireland, whereas South Africa were thrashed 57-10 by France in their final pool match.

"I think the pressure if you're underdogs is on them," said South Africa coach Swys de Bruin. "There's nothing on us."

Much has been made of South Africa's physicality but New Zealand boss Allan Bunting said: "There has been a bit of a focus on that, but we're pretty physical too and they probably haven't come up against a team like that."

Another match that appears destined to go with the form book given world number two Canada, who beat Australia 45-7 in Brisbane during the Pacific Four series in May, have yet to lose to the Wallaroos.

Canada ended the group stage with a 40-19 rout of Scotland whereas Australia were hammered 47-7 by England.

"I think we've put ourselves in a good position, but also in a position of pressure," said Canada captain Alex Tessier. "Pressure is a privilege and we're looking forward to a good battle on Saturday."

Australia have already met expectations by getting this far, with coach Joanne Yapp -- a former England captain -- saying: "We appreciate it was a loss against England last week but we had an aim to make the quarters to give ourselves a shot and the players have achieved that."

Perhaps the most intriguing of all this weekend's quarter-finals in that a win for either side is a genuine possibility.

France won 27-15 when the teams met in this season's Women's Six Nations but Ireland prop Linda Djougang said: "We came so close. We know the challenge ahead of us."

Les Bleues made a relatively slow start to the tournament but look to be finding their best form at the right time.

"We've shown we want to play," said France back Lina Queyroi. "We want to move the ball, to tire them out physically."

Border rivals they may be, but geography has been the only close thing when it comes to rugby encounters between England and Scotland.

England have won 32 of their 34 encounters, with the Scots last defeating the 'Auld Enemy' back in 1989.

In the past five meetings, the average points difference between the teams has stretched to nearly 50, with England benefitting from having turned professional, with a much larger playing pool, several years before Scotland.

Even though England will be without full-back Ellie Kildunne this weekend after the 2024 world player of the year suffered concussion against Australia, another lopsided encounter looks likely.

"We came to qualify for the quarter-finals," said Scotland coach Bryan Easson. "We've got the quarter-finals; we're top six in the world so I would say we're making real progress."

England, with captain Zoe Aldcroft set to return after a knee injury, are bidding to break their own record of 30 straight Test wins.

But England forwards coach Louis Deacon said: "Knockout rugby is a different competition. You have to earn the right, you have to earn another week."

Women's Rugby World Cup quarter-finals (all times GMT)

Saturday

New Zealand v South Africa, Exeter (1200)

Canada v Australia, Bristol (1500)

Sunday

France v Ireland, Exeter (1200)

England v Scotland, Bristol (1500)