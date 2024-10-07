LeBron James and eldest son Bronny James claimed a piece of NBA history on Sunday after making their long-awaited first appearance alongside each other for the Los Angeles Lakers.

The duo appeared together at the start of the second quarter in the Lakers' 118-114 preseason defeat to the Phoenix Suns in Palm Desert, east of Los Angeles.

While LeBron James impressed with 19 points in just 16min 20sec on court before sitting out the second half, Bronny found the going harder with zero points in just over 13 minutes on court. The younger James attempted just one shot.

"It was cool for both of us, especially our family," LeBron James, 39, said afterwards of playing alongside Bronny, who celebrated his 20th birthday on Sunday. "It's definitely a moment I'll never forget.

"As a father it means everything. For someone who didn't have a dad growing up, to be able to have that influence on your son, to be able to have moments with your son, to work with your son -- that's one of the greatest things a father could ever hope for."

James Sr. admitted though that there were moments on court that felt surreal.

"We came out of a timeout and we kind of stood next to each other. I kind of looked at him. It was like being in 'The Matrix' or something. It just didn't feel real. But it was great to have those moments."

Anticipation about when the James duo would become the first father-son duo to appear in the same NBA lineup together has built since the Lakers picked Bronny with the 55th pick in the NBA Draft in June.

"I'm thrilled that I get to be a part of this," new Lakers coach J.J. Redick said Sunday after the James double-act.

"It's cool as a basketball fan. I think it speaks to the longevity of LeBron and his competitive stamina. And it speaks to the work that Bronny has done to get to this point."

Redick introduced Bronny James to the floor with the Lakers leading 34-25 in the second quarter.

LeBron James has said that playing with Bronny on the same team has given him a new lease on life as he enters the 22nd season of a glittering career.

"It's a lot of excitement, a pure joy, to be able to come to work every day, put in hard work with your son every day and be able to see him continue to grow," James said.

"We push each other. He pushes me. I push him. We push our teammates, and vice versa. So it's just a very joyous moment not only for myself, but for our family.

"So it's pretty awesome. Gives you a lot of life."

Bronny said at the Lakers recent media day he was fueled by the words of critics who have suggested he owes his place on the Lakers roster entirely to his superstar father.

"I'm just taking all that stuff, that criticism and backlash that people have given me and turning it into something that can fuel me," he said.

Bronny James is expected to spend most of his rookie season in the developmental G-League rather than the Lakers senior squad.

The Lakers open their 2024-2025 regular season campaign with a home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 22.