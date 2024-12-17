The family of an 18-year-old British boy who was sentenced to a year in a Dubai prison for consensual sex with a 17-year-old girl is criticizing the UK government for failing to intervene, despite their appeals for diplomatic assistance.

In August 2023, Marcus Fakana, was arrested in Dubai after having a sexual encounter with a girl who was one month short of turning 18.

The act, legal in the UK, was deemed illegal under UAE law. Despite Fakana's family's requests for diplomatic intervention, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy refused to take action, pointing out the need for citizens to "follow the rules," as reported by the Independent.

Fakana is currently stuck in Dubai, unable to return home, as his appeal against the one-year prison sentence progresses. His family, supported by the advocacy group Detained in Dubai, is furious with Lammy's refusal to assist, accusing him of abandoning a British citizen in distress.

"If Marcus Fakana spends a single day in prison, it's on David Lammy. If Marcus were from any other area in the UK, his MP would have lobbied Lammy to enter diplomatic conversations," Radha Stirling, chief executive of Detained in Dubai, told the Independent.

Meanwhile, the family has raised significant funds to cover legal and living expenses while continuing to advocate for diplomatic pressure from the UK government.

If the appeal fails, Fakana may have to serve his full sentence in Dubai. If Fakana's appeal succeeds, he may be able to return home sooner.

Originally published by Latin Times