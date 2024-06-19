The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) has revised its fiscal year 2024 federal budget deficit projection to $1.9 trillion, marking a substantial increase of $400 billion from earlier estimates, according to ABC News.

This adjustment represents a 27% rise in the deficit forecast, attributed to factors such as increased Medicaid spending, the fallout from the 2023 banking crises, and the passage of a $95 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and the Indo-Pacific region in April, reported NBC News.

President Joe Biden's student loan policies, including loan cancellations and adjustments, have also contributed significantly to the deficit, adding $145 billion, as per the CBO's analysis reported by NBC News. These measures have aimed to alleviate financial burdens for millions of borrowers, but critics have raised concerns about their long-term fiscal impact on the federal government's finances.

Furthermore, NBC News highlights that rising interest rates and potential extensions of the 2017 Trump tax cuts are further exacerbating the deficit outlook. The CBO warns that extending these tax cuts could potentially increase deficits by $5 trillion over the next decade, underscoring ongoing concerns about fiscal sustainability and the national debt trajectory.

The CBO's projections also anticipate a slowdown in economic growth for 2024, attributed to higher unemployment rates and moderated inflation, according to ABC News. The Federal Reserve is expected to respond by lowering interest rates starting in early 2025 to stimulate economic activity and address financial pressures.

Critics emphasize the urgent need for bipartisan legislative action to address long-term fiscal stability amidst economic uncertainties, as reported by ABC News. They stress the importance of prudent fiscal management and effective debt reduction strategies in light of the projected deficits and escalating national debt, which is anticipated to surpass $56 trillion by 2034, according to NBC News.