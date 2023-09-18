Five Americans who were being detained by Iran have been released after the United States authorized the transfer of $6 billion dollars in frozen Iranian assets.

The five Americans, whose identities have not yet been confirmed, landed in Doha, Qatar early Monday and are awaiting transportation back to the US. They will fly to Washington to be reunited with their families, US officials said.

The $6 billion in frozen assets were being held in South Korea via Switzerland. The US has authorized the release of the funds to the Iranian government, which had been wrongfully detaining the Americans.

President Joe Biden celebrated the release of the five Americans, welcoming them on their journey home "after enduring years of agony, uncertainty, and suffering."

Three of the Americans who are believed to be part of the deal – Emad Shargi, Morad Tahbaz, and Siamak Namazi – had been imprisoned for more than five years.

"Today, five innocent Americans who were imprisoned in Iran are finally coming home," Biden said in a statement. "I am grateful to our partners at home and abroad for their tireless efforts to help us achieve this outcome, including the Governments of Qatar, Oman, Switzerland, and South Korea."

Editor's note: Check back for more details as they become available.