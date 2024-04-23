Five individuals, including a child, lost their lives in an attempt to cross the English Channel in a small boat near Wimereux, south of Calais, as confirmed by French authorities.

The vessel, reportedly carrying over 110 people, departed from Plage des Allemands at 5 am local time. Despite facing perilous conditions, 57 individuals pressed on with their journey to Britain after the boat's motor was restarted, stated Calais prefect Jacques Billant.

Rescuers swiftly responded to the distress call, reaching the troubled boat to find six individuals either in grave distress or unresponsive. Despite valiant efforts to save them, five tragically succumbed to the harsh conditions, while one person sustained minor injuries.

Following the rescue operation, 47 individuals were safely brought ashore in Boulogne-sur-Mer, where they received assistance from authorities and medical professionals. Regrettably, four required hospitalization for further treatment, The Guardian reported.

Dany Patoux, a volunteer with the French association Osmose 62, recounted the devastating scene, describing the anguish of a father who witnessed his child's passing. The incident underscores the immense risks involved in such crossings and the human toll they exact.

The tragedy unfolded shortly after the UK government passed legislation enabling the deportation of asylum seekers arriving via small boats to Rwanda. Chancellor Rishi Sunak cited the incident as reinforcing the necessity of such measures to prevent further loss of life and combat criminal exploitation by smuggling networks, The Independent reported.

The Refugee Council in the UK condemned the deaths as devastating and emphasized the urgent need for safer pathways for individuals fleeing conflict and persecution. They called for a shift away from punitive measures towards compassionate and effective solutions to address the root causes of dangerous journeys across the Channel.