KEY POINTS Eduard Folayang and Joshua Pacio are currently in the United States

Folayang and Pacio will be attending ONE Championship's first event in the U.S.

Both men see the historic card as a game-changer in American combat sports

ONE Championship is set to make history this Friday, May 5 as the Asian combat sports powerhouse holds its first-ever event in the United States, and two of its biggest stars couldn't be more excited to witness it live.

Coming from their month-long camp at the famed Jackson Wink MMA Academy in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Eduard Folayang and Joshua Pacio are fortunate to get front-row seats at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado for the highly-anticipated ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III.

"This is history in the making, in my opinion. I truly believe it opens a lot of opportunities for everybody, not just the fighters. I'm super stoked to be there live and to see what comes next after this," Pacio told the International Business Times.

Folayang shared Pacio's excitement, saying that he's looking forward to seeing how the American fans react to ONE Championship's unique offering as a promotion.

"They know that ONE Championship has everything under one banner. The excitement is there because of all the combat sports available," the former two-time ONE Lightweight World Champion mentioned.

"A lot of them do appreciate that ONE Championship doesn't just focus on MMA, but also on submission grappling, Muay Thai and kickboxing. I think this will be a game-changing event for the combat sports scene in the United States."

ONE Fight Night 10 is topped by a trio of world title bouts in three different sports–and otherwise stacked with intriguing high-stakes from top to bottom.

The stage is set for drama in the headliner as Demetrious Johnson defends his ONE Flyweight World Championship versus arch-nemesis Adriano Moraes in a trilogy bout.

A pair of high-profile contests in two other disciplines are set to go down before the main event, with Rodtang Jitmuangnon defending his ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title against Edgar Tabares and Mikey Musumeci putting his ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Championship on the line against Osamah Almarwai.

There won't be any time for fans to catch their breath as the groundbreaking affair will be featuring a roster of hard-hitters seeking World Title shots in their respective divisions.

This is led by Stamp Fairtex, Roberto Soldic, Aung La N Sang, Ok Rae Yoon and Kairat Akhmetov.

"The majority of these matches will include reigning world champions and former champions, so I have no doubt it will be a spectacular event," Folayang remarked.