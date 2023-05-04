KEY POINTS Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes have made weight for their rubber match

Two other world title fights are cleared for Friday, May 5

One fight has been relegated to a catchweight bout.

Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes will square off inside the Circle for the very last time this Friday, May as they collide in a rubber match set to headline ONE Championship's much-awaited U.S. debut—officially numbered ONE Fight Night 10.

Both men received their clearance to duke it out at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado after making weight and passing their hydration tests.

Johnson came in at 133.75 pounds, while Moraes tipped the scales a quarter pound heavier than his American rival.

The intense rivalry is currently tied at one bout apiece. Moraes drew first blood by scoring an upset victory by way of a second-round knockout in April 2021, while Johnson exacted revenge by stopping the Brazilian standout 16 months later to wrest the flyweight belt.

Per BestFightsOdds.com, Johnson is currently running as the -156 favorite to come out on top of Moraes (+122 underdog) on Friday.

The ONE flyweight title will be on the line in the third and final encounter between Johnson and Moraes.

Apart from the Johnson-Moraes duel, two more world title contests are slated for ONE Fight Night 10.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon (134 lbs) of Thailand stakes his ONE flyweight Muay Thai belt against Edgar Tabares (134 lbs) of Mexico, while Mikey Musumeci (134.5 lbs) of the United States puts his ONE flyweight submission grappling championship on the line versus Osamah Almarwai (134.75 lbs) of Yemen.

The much-awaited event will feature eight more bouts on its undercard. However, one bout will push through as a catchweight match.

Jackie Buntan and Diandra Martin missed the contracted weight limit of their women's strawweight Muay Thai joust. The bout is now set at 131 pounds.

Full Results