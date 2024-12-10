Syrian rebels appear to have turned to YouTube tutorials to learn how to operate a captured helicopter.

The Syrian Civil War, which began in 2011, has seen several rebel factions fighting against the Assad regime. After 13 years of war and a near quarter century of ruling, Bashar al-Assad's Syrian regime and the Assad dynasty have fallen, Vox reported.

Just checking on YouTube how to fly this captured regime helicopter.#Syria pic.twitter.com/nMQGW6Wr2N — Thomas van Linge (@ThomasVLinge) December 5, 2024

On December 5, a video shared on social media by journalist Thomas van Linge shows Syrian rebels seemingly watching YouTube videos to figure out how to fly a helicopter captured from regime forces.

"Just checking on YouTube how to fly this captured regime helicopter," van Linge wrote on X.

The footage, uploaded to X by van Linge, shows individuals inside the cockpit of the aircraft, reviewing instructional videos on a smartphone.

The post quickly went viral, with users commenting on the rebels' ingenuity as well as the broader implications of their reliance on such unconventional methods.

Several commenters responded with laughing emojis while one said, "Please show the end result."

"How could this go wrong," another asked.

Meanwhile, the Syrian government has not commented on the video. It remains unclear whether the rebels successfully managed to fly the helicopter.

Originally published by Latin Times