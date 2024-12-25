Desi Bouterse, a former army sergeant who became a dictator in Suriname and was later elected president, died on at the age of 79.

Widely condemned for a legacy tainted by drug trafficking and political violence, Bouterse's death has sparked reflection across a nation where many liked him for his charisma, AP News reported.

Born in 1945 on a sugar plantation near Paramaribo, Bouterse rose to prominence after leading a military coup in 1980, toppling the government of then Prime Minister Henck Arron.

As Suriname's de facto leader, he wielded power with populist appeal but faced accusations of human rights abuses, including the notorious 1982 "December Murders" of 15 political opponents.

Despite international sanctions and legal challenges, Bouterse transitioned to civilian politics, leading the National Democratic Party and serving as president from 2010 to 2020. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2023 for his role in the killing of 15 people opposed to his regime in 1982. He never entered prison as he went on the run after learning his fate.

Bouterse passed away on December 24 after a short illness. His body was transported to his Paramaribo residence, where family and party supporters gathered in mourning.

The Surinamese government has yet to provide a detailed account of the events leading to Bouterse's death.

