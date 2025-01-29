Fabien Galthie's in-form France start this year's Six Nations by hosting struggling Wales on Friday with the head coach fully aware of the challenge of winning the title.

After welcoming Warren Gatland's Wales to Paris, France face three away trips including a visit to two-time defending champions Ireland before a home game against Scotland to finish the tournament on March 15.

France's results have vastly improved since Galthie took over in 2020, but their only trophy came with the Six Nations Grand Slam three years ago, despite a golden generation of players including superstar scrum-half Antoine Dupont.

"It's quite a long competition but it's also like a sprint, which is quite astonishing, so it's like a 400 metre race," Galthie told reporters.

"For these reasons, the opening game, whoever you face, remains special, and one to be approached with caution and motivation."

France are considered serious contenders for the title after their unbeaten November series, which included a thrilling win over New Zealand, putting to bed the hangover from the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Gatland is looking to avoid a record-extending 13th straight Test defeat when he takes his side to a sold-out Stade de France.

"I think there is more pressure on them because of the expectation from their fans," Gatland said.

"They expect them to go out there, throw the ball around, score tries and entertain everyone.

"From my point of view, sometimes teams can go and overplay, particularly early on, try things and make mistakes and this gives you opportunities."

Galthie has had to deal with injuries to flanker Charles Ollivon, winger Damian Penaud and centre Gael Fickou, but has been able to pick Dupont and Romain Ntamack at half-back for the first time since August 2023.

Ntamack has been out of Test contention with injuries since then but returns to partner Dupont for the 28th time at international level, a France record.

Galthie's faith in the Toulouse pair goes against the French tradition of changing the personnel in the key decision-making position.

"I think I was part of the usual France half-back merry-go-round, which was often changed after defeats and made responsible for defeats," former scrum-half Galthie said.

"It was very hard, back in the day, to keep the shirt.

"We're trying to build something more solid and to show that behind the trust there's a reality, and not just something fleeting that could disappear in one match.

"Antoine and Romain need to feel at ease, free."

New Zealander Gatland has made 11 changes from Wales' last game, a heavy home defeat to South Africa in November, which capped off the team's first year without a Test win since 1937.

Cardiff's Ben Thomas moves from centre to fly-half, having started just seven games in his whole career in the influential position.

"He was comfortable about taking on that responsibility," Gatland said.

"His last game there for Cardiff was at 10. He's comfortable defending there. He can handle that."

Gatland has also picked uncapped 21-year-old Ospreys fly-half Dan Edwards on the bench, who only made his senior club debut in November 2023.

"There are young players who we know less, who play in a Welsh rugby system that is less bright than the past," Galthie said.

"On paper we have the impression they're experiencing a difficult transition, they're on a significantly poor run."

Wales' hopes of a first win over France since 2019 will be hindered by the presence of Olympic gold medallist Dupont.

Since his international debut in 2017 the 28-year-old has scored a try or provided an assist every 71 minutes of Test rugby.

"He's not the biggest in the world when you're standing next to him but he's incredibly quick, he's powerful, he's got great vision," Gatland said of Dupont.

"We've got a huge amount of respect for him as a player and a captain."